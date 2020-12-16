Fortaleza Añejo View this post on Instagram A post shared by cass.ie.e (@cass.ie.e) ABV: 40% Price: $78.99 The Story: This 100% Blue Weber agave-based tequila was fermented in open-air wood tanks and matured to perfection for eighteen months in American oak barrels. The result is an extremely mellow, easy-to-sip tequila that will make you forget all about the plastic handles you purchased years ago. Tasting Notes: You’ll want to give this tequila a nice nosing before taking your first sip. You’ll be treated to aromas of brown sugar, toasted vanilla beans, and charred oak. The roasted agave flavor is obvious on the palate. This is followed by dried orange peel, candied toffee, almonds, and caramel flavors. The finish is warming, long, and ends with a final hit of charred agave. Bottom Line: This is the kind of expression that will convert tequila haters. The maturation and high-quality ingredients will appeal to even the snobbiest whiskey fans. Jose Cuervo Reserva De La Familia View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose  Antonio  (@joseantoniobs) ABV: 40% Price: $169.99 The Story: Hand-selected from the Cuervo family private collection, this extra-añejo is made from 100% Blue Weber agave and aged in American and French oak casks for at least three years. The result is a complex, layered tequila that’s most suited for sipping neat. Tasting Notes: On the nose, you’ll find scents of sweet toffee, molasses, and vegetal agave. The first sip brings flavors of vanilla beans, buttery caramel, charred oak, and honey. The finish is long, warming, and ends with a nice punch of sweet brown sugar. Bottom Line: Save the cheap Jose Cuervo for shots and mixing. Drink this tequila neat after a heavy meal. You’ll be so happy with its digestive properties that you’ll probably put back more than one.

Avión Reserva 44 View this post on Instagram A post shared by 51fifteen Cuisine & Cocktails (@51fifteen) ABV: 40% Price: $129.99 The Story: This small-batch tequila drinks more like a whiskey than any tequila we’ve ever had. That’s because, on top of being made from 100% Blue Weber agave, it’s aged for 43 months in American oak casks before spending another month in special, daily rotated petite barrels. Tasting Notes: If you take a moment to savor the aromas, you’ll be greeted with subtle spice, roasted, vegetal agave, and caramelized sugar. The first sip yields dried fruits, nutty sweetness, and smoky, toasted oak. The finish is medium in length and ends some nice, subtle spice. Bottom Line: Avión is a whole lot more than just “the tequila from Entourage.” Though sipping this bottle will make you feel famous. Clase Azul Reposado View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eduardo F. Rodriguez (@edfrod) ABV: 40% Price: $139.99 The Story: Clase Azul is widely known as an expensive brand, but I’m here to tell you that (if you have the cash) it’s worth it. Not only is this tequila made using the highest quality Blue Weber agave and aged for eight months in oak casks, but its bottle is a work of art, handcrafted in Mexico. Tasting Notes: Fill your nostrils with the scents of roasted agave, brown sugar, and spicy cinnamon. From there, you’ll enjoy flavors of clover honey, vegetal sweetness, caramel apples, and charred oak. The finish is long, full of warmth, and ends with a flourish of cinnamon spice. Tasting Notes: Display this bottle prominently, but take your time enjoying it. Save it for a special occasion or share it with your favorite sibling. Just don’t tell the others.

Tears of Llorona No. 3 Extra Añejo View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mission Wine & Spirits (@missionliquor) ABV: 43% Price: $229.99 The Story: This extra añejo was aged in a combination of Cognac, sherry, and scotch barrels for at least five years in total. The result is a highly complex, flavorful tequila that really does measure up to the price. Tasting Notes: You’ll want to sniff this tequila before your first sip. On the nose, you’ll find hints of dried cherries, sweet vanilla, toasted oak, and subtle agave. Upon taking a sip, you’ll be met with caramelized sugar, sweet agave, cocoa, and cinnamon. The finish is sweet, medium in length, and ends with more caramel sweetness. Bottom Line: This is a bourbon drinker’s tequila. It’s so unique and complex, you’ll want to pour it, let it breathe for a few moments, and then savor every single note. El Tesoro Paradiso View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia Briatore (@mia_briatore) ABV: 40% Price: $119.99 The Story: El Tesoro is already known for its high-quality tequilas. That reputation is most obvious when you take a sip of El Tesoro Paradiso. Aged for five years in ex-Cognac French oak casks, this spirit has unique, pleasing flavors that you won’t find in any other tequila. In short, it’s been racking up awards for a reason. Tasting Notes: The nose is subtly smoky with hints of caramelized sugar, charred oak, and fresh mint. The first sip is filled with brown sugar, roasted agave, rich vanilla, and sweet cream. The finish is long, warming, and ends with a final waft of pleasing smoke. Bottom Line: Take a trip to paradise in the middle of winter by slowly sipping a glass (or two) of this tequila neat. You’ll forget all about the short, cold days.