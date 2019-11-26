It was a sad day, the day I left UPROXX to work on Nancy Drew. A day filled with tears from all those who worked at the company. Of course, most of those tears were from the people I ran over with my car when I crashed through the office wall, Kool-Aid-Man-style, to say goodbye. But hey, I’m the kind of lady who knows how to make an entrance. And an exit. And convince a jury that there isn’t enough evidence to convict. But aside from all the tears and the “please take your car off of me!”s, there was a sense of relief. See, my doctor had told me that if I ate even one more french fry in the name of Power Ranking, my heart would literally explode. And I figured that was some advice I should probably follow… months later, after seven emergency heart transplants. So I left. And I’ve been off the comfort food for about six months now. Or at least, I was. Until last week, when I got a call from the Laguna Beach State Penitentiary telling me that an inmate there was getting out and needed a ride. My former boss and fast-food pusher, Steve Bramucci. *** I picked Bramucci up at the entrance. He was exactly as I saw him last. Wearing a wet suit. So many puka shell necklaces around his neck that it was clearly a cry for help. And a bowl of sticky rice that he wanted to keep in my car to bake in the sun while he cleaned a yellowfin tuna and mixed homemade buttermilk frosting for a food challenge focused on who could make the best cheese pizza. “Good to see you, Sanchez,” he said, sliding into my car. “Stop for chicken nuggets on the way home?” “Absolutely not,” I said, shaking my head. “You know I’m out of comfort foods game. You’ll never drag me back in. I’m not that kind of writer anymore. I eat salad, now. Almost monthly.” Bramucci had that glint in his eye though. A glint that said he was going to offer me a small-to-reasonable amount of money. When I saw that, I knew I’d take it. Because, money. “What have you heard about Thanksgiving?” my ex-editor said. I blanched. “Lots of food at Thanksgiving,” I said. “On a normal day, you can barely find stuffing in LA county. But on Thanksgiving, you can nab ten varieties on the same city block. Get the right invites and you could walk away with cornbread stuffing, sourdough stuffing, and rye stuffing in ten minutes flat.” “And I think you’re just the gal to pull it off,” he said. I choked back a cry for help. Bramucci flashed me a $20 bill and promised to expense my debauchery. “I’ll assemble a team,” I said. *** There was nothing I could do. I love Thanksgiving food. All of it. But when I say that, I actually mean stuffing.

I think about Thanksgiving in terms of what foods will best complement the stuffing. I dream about stuffing. I think about it for months before and after. I’m a woman who is going to be eating in a San Diego restaurant for Thanksgiving this year and chose that restaurant by calling multiple options to find out the kind of stuffing they were planning to serve. “Um, it’s regular stuffing? I think?” multiple hosts said on the phone to me. “Do you…want to make a reservation?” “What do you mean by regular?” I replied, incredulous — in a tone of voice common to the unhinged. “Regular means different things to different people. WHAT’S IN YOUR STUFFING? GO ASK SOMEONE!” The hosts inevitably hung up. And called the police. Probably. But I don’t care, because I remain steadfast in my conviction that not all stuffings are created equal. Some stuffings are great. Some greater. Some slightly less great. And I can’t let you people live your whole lives thinking a mediocre kind of stuffing is the best kind of stuffing. I’d never do that to you. So, once and for all, here are the best Thanksgiving foods power ranked. As long as by “Thanksgiving foods” you actually mean stuffing. Because if you wanted like, all of them, you’re going to be super disappointed.