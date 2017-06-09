Fast Food Chicken Nuggets, Power Ranked

The La Brea McDonald’s was so bright that it was almost glowing. I blinked as I entered, filled with uncertainty. How was this McDonald’s brighter than the sun outside? And why was it so clean? It was shockingly clean. I looked around, confused.
“Is this nicer than my apartment?” I wondered. “I think it’s nicer than my apartment. I want to live in this McDonald’s.”
There was something about the physics of the place that seemed off. Like, a McDonald’s had no right to be so pristine and shiny. I began wondering if I’d had a massive heart attack on my way in, died, and this was the light I had followed to the afterlife. “Probably not, but hard to say,” I thought, eyeing the man outside of the bathrooms who was sweeping absolutely nothing up off of the spotless floor. It was suspicious.
“Hades henchman might just look like a normal guy sweeping,” I thought. “That is, until he shoves you onto a boat and ferries you to the underworld.”
“Do you want to order something?” The woman at the counter asked, interrupting this dreamy reverie.
She seemed confused about why a visibly pregnant woman was standing in the middle of a fast food restaurant, slowly turning in a circle, an expression of wonder on her face — as if she’d just stepped from the black and white world of Kansas into the vibrant technicolor of Oz. Her reaction was understandable.
“I just need a minute,” I said, my purse heavy with bags from other fast food establishments. “Just one second.”
Most people wouldn’t have reacted to McDonald’s as if they were stepping into the Four Seasons and/or a gleaming, yet terrifying afterlife. But most people weren’t on their fourth fast food restaurant of the day, purse literally overflowing with a chicken nugget bounty. Most people don’t have the chicken nugget sweats at 12pm on a work day. “Most people” are lucky fucking people.
Here’s a realization you never want to have when you’re only 1/3 of the way through a day of consuming roughly 50-75 chicken nuggets: “I don’t really like chicken nuggets.” There. I said it. I didn’t realize this when I started this dumb assignment, but I sure learned it. And let me tell you this revelation was akin to 911 calling you to let you know the calls are coming from inside the house (right before the line goes dead and the power goes out). It means terrible things are about to go down.
I was hungry when I took that first bite of a fast food nugget after many years away. And as the taste of soggy cardboard filled my mouth, I thought, “Oh no. NO. THIS IS WHAT THEY TASTE LIKE? No. Noooooooooooooo.” That’s the moment in the horror movie when I ran towards the dark, basement stairs instead of getting the hell out. The only way out was deeper into the abyss. No escape; no exit. Ronald McDonald was coming for me. And the clown wanted blood.
Plus, I’d already asked our graphic designer to make the pictures.
I started this nugget journey with genuine hope. I remember chicken nuggets as being a delicious childhood treat. Plus, look at all the press nugs were getting lately. If a kid was inspired to get millions of retweets in order to get Wendy’s chicken nuggets for a year, then they must be good, right? Man, looking back. I was really on board with that whole scenario. Maybe too on board, to be honest. “GIVE THE BOY HIS NUGS!” I said loudly to anybody who would listen. I even changed my Facebook status to help him, something I usually reserve for important political posts that definitely make a difference and videos of babies snuggling with cats.
So going into this whole thing, I thought this was going to be delicious, easy. I thought it would be fun.
It wasn’t. Sometimes I wonder if there’s something wrong with me. Why do I keep making the same mistakes again and again? Eating this much fast food is literally never a good idea. I’m not a doctor, but if I saw me from the outside, continually choosing to eat copious amounts of fast food over and over again, I’d think, “Were you dropped on your head as a child?”
Well, for your information. I was dropped on my head as a child. I was two years old, and my father slipped on the ice (he does not think this is funny yet, because I fractured my skull. Even though it’s been forever and the only lasting damage is that I am a horrible degenerate who ranks fast food online for a living).
I digress. Point being, I went to fast food after fast food establishment and gobbled down nuggets like it was a fire sale and they were going to run out at some point. And before you ask, “Yes, I ordered other things.” Smoothies, fries, a biscuit….there genuinely seems to be no bottom to the depths in which I will sink.
And I feel…. weary, dear reader. The world is not only comprised of the shining beacon of light that is the McDonald’s on La Brea Avenue. Life is fraught with dingy KFCs, questionable Burger King bathrooms with urine absolutely everywhere, and a Wendy’s with impossibly skinny parking spaces. The path I walk is a lonely one. I am beset on all sides by high cholesterol and breaded nuggets. But I persevere. And will continue to. If only so that you know whether Burger King or Mickey D’s has the best nugs. If only for that.
This is your list of fast food chicken nuggets, power ranked.
For this list we will be rating using, “Chickens I would personally hunt down and murder in order to eat these horribly processed monstrosities (which I don’t actually like).” Yes, this is a particularly dark ranking system. But chickens died for these nugs, guys. Let’s be realistic about that. If you aren’t okay with that reality then you should try MorningStar Buffalo veggie chicken nuggets. Which. Are. Delicious.
Pretty much agree with this list except that it’s strange to read how terrible the KFC ones were for you and then you didn’t put them dead last. Wendy’s is definitely the best out of what you reviewed.
Only thing I think could have added to this would be you suggesting the best sauce pairing for each nug/restaurant. I mean, honey mustard would win every time, but for comical purposes I think it would be nice to talk about McD barbecue sauce as if it wasn’t sugar laden diarrhea.
I’m surprised Burger King made it above Chick-Fil-A. I’ve had Burger King’s nuggs a couple of times, and they are the fakest, most chemical tasting item I’ve ever ordered from a fast food restaurant. Without fail, at least one piece always has something hard and rubbery in the middle. To each their own, I guess.
I demand more for my $1.39!
But seriously, they’re garbage.
The last time I had them they were warm, and I don’t really think they’d actually been cooked, just dumped into the warmer. Never again, BK!
Burger King nuggets over Chick-Fil-A? No, just no.
Another vote for “Burger King over Chick-Fil-A? WTF?”
With zero hyperbole, the penalty for ranking BK nugs above Chick-fil-A should be death and absolutely would be if people voted on it. Having said that, a pregnant lady with a purse full of chicken nuggets is what I’m getting as a bicep tat so do you, playa.
Solid comment game.
Allison: Do not fuck with people’s Chic-Fil-A — that’s the lesson here.
and then you go misspelling the name of the restaurant, lol. Hurry up and edit it before anyone else notices
@Fartakiss LMAO
Tenders are for adults, nuggets are for children. Also, spicy wendy’s nuggets or regular?
I don’t generally agree with Allison’s rankings but these ones are on point. McDonald’s nuggets belong last on every ranking list, it’s not a compliment to say “But their great with the BBQ sauce!” Wendy’s nuggets are the best, I actually get annoyed every time they ask me if I want sauce with my nuggets. They are too good to sully with your garbage dipping sauces.
I’m not sure whose idea it was to send a pregnant woman(who may be experiencing the infamous “werewolf senses”) out to eat increasingly odious fast food, but I’m all in on a fish fillet sandwich review.
The only reason to get McDonald’s nuggets is the Hot Mustard Sauce. The most amazing sauce ever invented. It is so versatile it can be used to dip french fries in AS WELL AS the nuggets. If that isn’t versatile, I’m not sure what is? I do have to say I also appreciate McD’s nuggest for their breading, a shell, really. It’s impervious to sogginess, unlike BK.
BK is the worst. Even at the best they are horrible. I’ve had better from my kid’s tv dinners.
Chik’fil’a and Wendy’s are a tie for me until I remember all those nights I’d pull up at 2am and order a handful of spicy nugs and fries and a frosty to dip them in from the pig-tailed ginger – maybe a baconator in there for good measure.
Wendy’s did deal a fatal blow to me when they, at least in my area, dc’d the spicy nuggets. Long live spicy nuggets!
Heretic.
I want to bathe in that Hot Mustard sauce. Was it discontinued for a while? I remember going to a McDonald’s at some point and asking for hot mustard and she gave me the honey mustard and packs of hot sauce. I was so baffled by that I couldn’t even bring myself to ask why or explain my concern.
@WittyPhrase Yes, I remember that day for me, too. I stared in disbelief at the high school student handing me my already grease spotted bag. Did I hear right? Discontinued? He shook his head, sorry man, I agree with you. I felt my heart do a shudder. I want to think it too broke a bit, but it likely was doing a happy dance, knowing the artery clogging grease, carbs, and high fructose corn syrup that is a McDonald’s meal would be forestalled, buying him maybe another few months to pump my fat arse around this planet while waiting for the whisky and beer hardened liver to finally quit.
And then, just like that, it was back! Yay!
@Tronner- That comment took me on a wild ride.
This list is bad and you should feel bad. Chick-fil-a is always the answer when it comes to breaded, boneless chicken breast of any kind.
Also, no Szechuan sauce references?!! It’s my series arc Morty. My man with one arm.
For all the CFA stans, their “nugs” should probably be ineligible anyways because they actually look like chicken
Burger King and/or Wendy’s over Chick-Fil-A is the height of lunacy. I mean, really.
McDonalds only. The original. The best. Also Mickey D’s had the best sauce to go with them, Habanero Ranch.
As a kid, my body was 35% McD’s nuggets.
I eat their nuggets probably once a month just as an excuse to get that habanero ranch into my life.
McDonald’s for life.
Or death, whichever comes first
Wendy’s Spicy Nugs all the way.
We all know mine are number one really.
Next cook off?
My entry is already in… Make Your Own Chicken McNuggets from McDonald’s
[uproxx.com]
Those sound delicious.
So good.
Once I saw McD’s was last, I stopped reading.
Truth
Then you missed pure hilarity. Because this article was funny as shit
Allison you gotta take a trip down south and explore the world of chicken tenders. Texas, Louisiana etc. Such a thing there. And they put all those sorry nuggets to shame.
Hey Allison! We discussed your rankings on our podcast ( [justgrubbin.com]) , and saw that you just dropped your Chinese food dishes power rankings. Our contributor Big Al is our Chinese food specialist and I’m sure he’ll have a lot to say about this haha We would love to have you as a guest on the pod sometime to do a run down on your power rankings! Keep up the good work, we’re big fans!