The Best Trader Joe’s Products, According To The Masses

Trader Joe

Trader Joe’s made a splash on the grocery scene back in the 1950s. The local grocery store started off as Pronto Market in Los Angeles. By the late 1960s, it was rebranded “Trader Joe’s” and now, a full 50 years later, it’s a nationwide phenomenon.

A big part of the grocery store’s success comes from branded food which is often a cut above but also costs less. Two-buck Chuck, edible frozen pizzas, and a deft understanding of the vegetarian market helped propel the grocery chain to nationwide success. The model has made such a splash that 80 percent of what Trader Joe’s currently sells is their own branded food.

So what are the best Trader Joe’s products? We hula’d over to Ranker to find out what the masses think. The people had a lot of opinions but a clear top ten emerged quickly. Did the people get it right this time? Are these the best of the best when it comes to Trader Joe’s food choices? One thing we know for sure is that the price on all of these items is always right. Tell us what you think in the comments!

10. Chile Lime Chicken Burgers

We love every word of that food. Chile, dope. Lime, always tangy. Chicken, sounds healthy. Burgers, hells yeah. You really can’t go wrong here. The pre-made burgers are great in a pinch when you’ve worked a 16-hour day and you need a dose of flavorful protein to recalibrate your body. It’s also a lot faster, cheaper, and easier than making these burger patties on your own (probably not healthier though).