The Absolute Best Burger In Every State In America

#Travel #Food
Life Writer
07.16.18
best burgers in america

Uproxx/iStockphoto

Picking the best burger in America is impossible. There are just too many variables — from bun texture to sauces to cheese choice to the varying patties. There are a few things we think a great burger needs, like a soft buttery toasted and slightly sweet bun, then someone throws a burger on some fry bread and all bets are off. Fact is, burgers contain multitudes. They can be amazing with melty and very processed American cheese and with crumbly piquant blue cheese.

That adaptability makes burgers both amazing and almost unquantifiable.It’s a fascinating aspect of the form.

Yet, here we are. We’re picking the best burgers in America, one for every single state in the Union. We’ve also added Washington, DC to the mix. The city has a dope burger scene that deserves our attention and respect. In the end, we were able to shake out the burgers that you have to at least try if you’re in the area. Some are greasy, others are cheffed up, and they’re all f*cking delicious.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Travel#Food
TAGSAMERICABurgersCHEESEBURGERSFOODSummer '18TRAVELtravel guide

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP