UPROXX / Lisa Dunn

Trader Joe’s on a Saturday afternoon is a melee. Bodies crush and jockey for space in front of the beer section and people side-eye one another over the last remaining box of cookie-butter cookies. It leaves me searching for an exit. But I can’t bail. I’m on a mission of the utmost importance.

You see, recently I told some of my coworkers that I don’t eat frozen food. “I don’t like it,” I said. “It’s always so bland.” The overwhelming response was to ignore me (as one should when I’m being a contrarian), but a few individuals stood up to say, “What is wrong with you? Have you had Trader Joe’s frozen food?”

They collectively pitched a Trader Joe’s frozen food ranking and demanded that I write it. I accepted; if only to shut them all up. The next week, I headed to Trader Joe’s — where literally everyone in the Uproxx/Food Slack channel insists that they sell the best frozen food in the game.* What I found were a few duds and some absolute miracles of the genre.

*Scored on a scale of 1-10 frozen pizzas. Spoiler, no one gets close to a 10. I still maintain that a 10 is impossible.

9. Coconut shrimp

Lisa Dunn

It was at Trader Joe’s that I learned that not everybody has experienced the delight that is coconut shrimp. “Coconut shrimp?” my friend asked. “You don’t mean popcorn?”

“No, coconut,” I insisted. “It’s mostly panko, with just a hint of sweetness. This’ll be good!”

Oh, how naive I was. The box it comes in is deceptively cheerful. Bake & serve! it insists. Easy enough. And yet… when I opened the box and poured the bag of shrimp onto the baking sheet, there was a veritable cascade of shredded coconut. So much coconut. Like a perfectly normal human being, I started scooping up the shreds with my hands and putting them back in the box. It was too much freakin’ coconut, and I figured that removing the excess would solve the problem. Then I baked and served. I followed directions to a T.

Somehow, these are crunchy on the outside and extremely mushy on the inside. That is the technical term, I believe. Just fall-apart mush. And the coconut was overwhelming, despite my best scooping efforts. Where was the mostly-panko-light-hint-of-coconut playfulness I’ve come to know and love? Not a single one of us could finish even a single shrimp, and it sat there, sadly, on its own plate in the corner of my kitchen. Cursed and alone.

Rating: 1/2 a pizza. Not even an entire ‘za. Avoid at all costs, or you’ll have a bad time. This is the food equivalent of the woman gesturing no emoji 🙅‍♀️.