MARTYNA & HAMILTON (@voyageinstyle_) — LA PERLA VILLAS & SUITES, GREECE View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARTYNA & HAMILTON | TRAVEL (@voyageinstyle_) The one place that stole our hearts, at first sight, was the amazing La Perla Villas & Suites in Oia, Santorini, Greece. Santorini is a dream destination for every traveler and Oia is the most famous town on the island. While visiting this place you want to stay at one of the cute white houses with picturesque sunset views. We visited Santorini in October (which, if you ask us, is the best time to visit the Greek islands). We were lucky enough to stay at one of their best rooms — The Senior Suite with Outdoor Plunge Pool & Caldera Views. Without a doubt, we can say that this place brought our experience of visiting Santorini to another level. The suite has two bedrooms and is painted in an elegant white and blue — the signature colors of Greece. The interior is elegant, cozy, and sophisticated. However, it’s the terrace with its small pool and astonishing views over the Caldera that makes this place so special. In the evenings, we relaxed in the pool, drinking wine (complimentary — a wonderful touch) and talking about our dreams, life, and desires as we watched the famous Santorini sunsets. One morning, we woke up before sunrise and pulled our bed sheets onto the rooftop of our room. We felt the fresh breeze carrying the smell of the sea across our faces. The sun was slightly warming our shoulders as we watched it slowly illuminate the breathtaking views around us. It was the perfect moment. Life is not perfect. But it has perfect moments. And the time we spent in that beautiful suite in Santorini was one of those perfect moments. Price Per Night: $934 BOOK HERE JETT & FRANTZKY (@awaywithbae) — THE INSIDE HOUSE, THAILAND You might mistake this gorgeous, airy retreat for a resort somewhere on a Greek island. However, this romantic boutique hotel, The Inside House, is actually nestled in the mountains of northern Thailand near Chang Mai. On top of the jaw-dropping aesthetics, service, and food, the experiences offered here are ultimate baecation vibes! Private poolside afternoon tea in your room? Yes, please! Outdoor bath with fresh rose petals and a bottle of crisp champagne? Yes, yes, yes! Price Per Night: $302 BOOK HERE

GABI & SHANNA (@27travels) — HOTEL DROVER, TEXAS The nicest hotel we’ve ever stayed in is probably Hotel Drover in Fort Worth Texas. It’s located in the historic Stockyard District that has a bunch of trendy shops, restaurants, and bars. The hotel and our room had trendy, ranch-chic decor with a luxury feel, but not too luxe where we felt like we didn’t fit in. The property was also gorgeous and had an outdoor pool and a few bars that served top-notch cocktails. We honestly couldn’t believe we were still in the United States! Price Per Night: $299 BOOK HERE SCOTT & COLLETTE (@roamaroo) — FOUR SEASONS BORA BORA There are few hotel rooms in the world that could rival the romance of the overwater bungalow suite with a plunge pool at the Four Seasons Bora Bora. Designed with honeymooners in mind, these overwater bungalows are over 1,100 square feet and are complete with private, fresh-water plunge pools and direct access to the lagoon below. The bungalows are complete with large decks, outdoor showers, an outdoor lounge area, a king-sized bed, dual vanities, and mountain views. While the overwater bungalows offer gorgeous views and unique accommodations, the five-star service, delicious cuisine, and plenty of outdoor activities place the overall vacation experience in a league of its own. Price Per Night: $1,627 BOOK HERE

LJ & MJ (@thatcouplewhotravels) — FIJI MARRIOTT RESORT MOMI BABY The absolute nicest hotel room we have stayed in was an overwater bungalow at the Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay for our honeymoon. Immediately when we walked into the room, we were captivated by the magical Fijian sugar scrub scents. We enjoyed the glass floor near the entry that allowed us to see into the sea. We took the most relaxing baths in the freestanding tub that featured a gorgeous tray that made reading or snacking in the tub easy. The best part was our spacious deck with delightful views and a private stairwell that led to the lagoon if we wanted to go for a swim. Price Per Night: $738 BOOK HERE SYDNEY & DAVIS (@sydneyandavis) — CAVO TAGOO MYKONOS, GREECE Ever since we started traveling together, we dreamed of visiting Cavo Tagoo Mykonos. Last summer, our dream came true and we were able to stay in the iconic Cave Pool Suite. The room is filled with natural light and chic white-on-white tones for the perfect Mediterranean aesthetic. We watched every sunset from our cave pool while soaking in the unobstructed views of the Aegean Sea. And what’s really fun is that Cavoo Tagoo has so many unique villas and rooms so you can go back summer after summer and always have a different experience. Price Per Night: $1,714 BOOK HERE

SUPS & PRAVEEN (@cocktailsandairplanes) — BEACHFRONT POOL VILLA IN SIX SENSES, FIJI View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel blog – Sups & Praveen🌏 (@cocktailsandairplanes) The beachfront pool villa in Six Senses, Fiji, is without a doubt the best hotel room we’ve ever stayed at. We splurged on this luxury stay for our honeymoon. The moment we stepped into this gorgeous property, we were given a warm Fijian welcome and showered with hospitality. The room itself was spacious yet cozy, had a beautiful four-poster bed, and was adorned with tropical accents. Despite the warm wooden feel, it was fully automated with mood lighting, music, and an open bar unit with a cocktail-making kit. The bathroom had both indoor and outdoor showers with an outdoor soaking tub amidst tropical plants. The room opened out onto a deck with sunbeds facing the beach and the best part was the private plunge pool where we lounged all day, sipping on champagne. A direct walkway leads to a pristine beach with white sands and blue waters where we watched some of the most breathtaking sunsets. We ended our stay with massages at their spa and bid adieu to our best vacation yet! Price Per Night: $1,242 BOOK HERE SABINE & TANNER (@sabineandtanner) — HOTEL VILLA FLAMINGOS, MEXICO View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabine & Tanner ༄ Explore More (@sabineandtanner) It was certainly not easy to get here. The trip included bumpy roads, a ferry ride, and even a golf cart. However, once we arrived at Hotel Villa Flamingos, it was worth every effort and more. This hotel is on the tiny island of Holbox, located on the north coast of the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico. This gorgeous hotel is only a five-minute bicycle ride from the island’s main town but far away enough to feel removed from the hustle and bustle. Although the hotel has its own private beach access with crystal clear waters, our room featured its very own hot tub with a view of the sea, making it nearly impossible to leave our room. We had the most perfect getaway and can’t wait to return one day. Price Per Night: $491 BOOK HERE

SERENA & NAUDIA(@unpredictabletravels_) — FINCA LA BARCA TENERIFE, SPAIN View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena + Naudia LGBTQ Travel (@unpredictabletravels_) When we stayed at Finca la Barca Tenerife in El Médano, Spain, we felt like we were transported into our own oasis. The best thing about our room was having our own personal hammock. It was relaxing and made us feel like we were transported to a tropical paradise. Price Per Night: $282 BOOK HERE SARAH & MYLES (@adventuringeyes) — ION ADVENTURE HOTEL, ICELAND The Ion Adventure Hotel in Iceland feels like a remote luxury oasis. We loved the on-site restaurant and bar with floor-to-ceiling windows, the large geothermally heated pool while watching the northern lights from our window. We had such a relaxing night at this hotel after driving the entire Ring Road and hiking miles every day. It was the perfect end to our trip. Price Per Night: $338 BOOK HERE

YASH & ALSABA (@tannedandhow) — LIVING HERITAGE KOSLANDA, SRI LANKA View this post on Instagram A post shared by YASH & ALSABA | Modern nomads (@tannedandhow) Imagine an asylum in nature and a room called ‘Forest Pavilion’ with no walls but still cozy as a cocoon. Imagine being woken up by the first rays of sunshine to the background music of more than 30 kinds of birds. Imagine walks that start in the garden with pepper plantations and lead you into a jungle and a waterfall. Imagine clouds floating overhead as you swim laps in the stunning infinity pool, charming social distancing with the company of monkeys, squirrels, rabbits, hundreds of butterflies, fascinating insects, and stories of erstwhile tea plantations and passing wild elephants. I definitely dreamt about elephants after that. We booked for two nights and extended it by another night because of the hospitality of the staff. The chef chatted us up in Hindi and pointed us to our next stay. That helped make it the most memorable vacation after quarantine. If you’re in Sri Lanka and feel like you’ve seen it all, please visit Living Heritage Koslanda for a private rendezvous with nature and be surprised. Bonus: The famous multi-tiered Diyaluma Falls is just a ten-minute drive from the property and is another great reason to visit. Price Per Night: $185 BOOK HERE TINA & CEDERIQUE (@ournextlocation) — GRAN MELIA HOTEL, ARGENTINA Our top hotel definitely is Gran Meliá Hotel at Iguazu Falls in Argentina. The room has the most beautiful view of the biggest waterfalls in South America. We had a beautiful bathtub and bed, staring at an amazing sunrise with the pink waterfall framing it. It was unforgettable. Price Per Night: $322 BOOK HERE