Ask A Whiskey Writer: ‘What’s The Best Way To Drink Bourbon?’

When it comes to how to drink bourbon, there are too many opinions out there. Gatekeeping and the … let’s just call it pomposity of some whiskey drinkers, dominate a lot of conversations. You’ll hear people say things like, “Never add water or ice! You’ll ruin it!”* or “You can’t mix that into a cocktail! Are you crazy?” and “That is a sipping whiskey ONLY!” with bottles of bourbon whiskey seemingly arbitrarily (that’s because it is exactly that).

As a person who is deep in the industry, I’m giving you permission to tell anyone who tells you how to enjoy the whiskey you paid hard-earned cash for to indeed shut the f*ck up — in the politest way possible.

*The absolute best way to know if a whiskey “expert” is full of shit and has no idea what they’re talking about is if said “expert” says that you can never and should never add water to whiskey (or alter it in any way). This is how you know that they’re a fraud pretty much instantly. Adding water to even the most outrageously expensive whiskey is necessary to allow the profile to “bloom” in the glass — adding a few drops of (good) water releases more smells, deeper texture, and a wider array of flavor notes. It is a crucial step in the tasting/drinking experience. Moreover, every single master distiller and master blender proofs whiskey to 20% ABV or 40 proof (whiskey is bottled at 40% ABV and above/80 proof and up) in the tasting lab when sampling barrels for production because that is the ideal proof for optimal flavor profile absorption and appreciation.

First and foremost, enjoy your whiskey how you like it. But that only really works if you already have a preference. Everyone is on a journey, that journey starts at nil, and we all have to learn how to drink bourbon the way that we like to. None of this is inherent. It takes time and I’m here to mentor you along the way.

Here are the main ways to drink bourbon with a price range to keep in mind to help along that path.

Shots — this is generally reserved for “rail bourbons” that cost $3-$5 per shot, and often come with a beer back so you can chase away the harshness. At retail, these bottles are under $20 but you can take a shot of absolutely anything you want from any level of bourbon. Though I will warn you, taking a shot of a high-proof bourbon (55% ABV and above) might burn your palate and throat something fierce. It’s never nice.

Highballs — these are generally made with the same rail bourbons. You're mixing fizzy water of sugary soda, juices, etc. with bourbon to mostly hide the piss-poor taste. Think bourbon and Coke, Jack and Ginger, whisky highballs, and so forth. At retail, these bottles range from $10 to $30. But if we're talking solely whiskey and soda water highballs, stick to the higher end of the price spectrum as the whiskey does shine through in those cases.

Cocktails — this is where things get interesting. Cocktail bourbon is the building block to greater whiskey-drinking heights. Use good bourbon. Always. At retail, expect to pay anywhere from $30-$500 for a great bourbon to make a cocktail with. There are great single barrels that make great cocktails for $20 and there are great ones at $300. And trust me, a Manhattan with Michter's Single Barrel 10-Year-Old Rye is going to be phenomenal. And an old fashioned with a $50 bottle of Eagle Rare 10-Year Bourbon is going to slap too. It's a wide-open field, folks. Don't listen to people who say you'll ruin good bourbon by making it a cocktail.

On The Rocks — this is the bourbon you pour over some ice to slowly sip. The water from the ice will open up more flavor notes while the cooling aspects will mute others. Overall, it'll make any whiskey easier to sip. Generally at retail, you can pay anywhere from $30 to infinity dollars for a good on the rocks bourbon. Focus on single barrels, barrel picks, and higher proof (the ice calms hotter whiskeys down nicely and makes them way more approachable). Note: The big cubes melt slowly and evolve the drink gradually, whereas a handful of half-melted ice from the well is going to add a lot of water and fast. If you're paying a lot, you should ask for the big cube.

Neat — this is a bourbon poured into a glass and sipped slowly. Always add a drop or two of water to help open up the nose and flavor profile — though it's fun and adds intrigue to do it after your first sip. Overall, this is about sipping whiskey at room temperature in its most basic form — straight from the bottle with a drop of water. At retail, this also ranges from $20 to infinity dollars for a good to great neat bourbon pour.

Finally: Find the bourbon and vibe that suits you because at the end of the day, that’s the best way to drink bourbon. Cheers!