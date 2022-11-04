There’s nothing better than a classic bourbon old fashioned this time of year. There’s something about the simplicity of the mix of sugar, bourbon, and bitters than just works with its subtle spiciness, soft sweetness, and rich whiskey vibes. That’s why it’s time to make one at home.

For this recipe, I’m keeping things very simple. This is a straightfoward stirrer that you can make in about a minute if you’re in a rush. And that’s the point. This is a uncomplicated cocktail that lives or dies by the quality of the whiskey you use as the base spirit. Don’t skimp.

Okay, we’re talking about an old fashioned here. We don’t need more preamble. Let’s just dive and get stirring up a great cocktail for weekend imbibing!

