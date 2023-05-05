It’s almost time for the Greatest Two Minutes in Sports. And unless you’re amongst the lucky few attending, you’ll probably be watching (and betting) from home or a party somewhere else. That means that you’ll need an iconic and official Derby cocktail in your hand leading up to those iconic two minutes. This year, you should be pouring the Woodford Derby, which just so happens to be the official cocktail (highball, really) of Derby 149.

The best part of this whole thing, this drink is super easy to make. It’s a simple highball concoction that you build in the cup. No stirring or shaking is required. Just some slight measuring skills and you’re all set. Moreover, this is a super refreshing drink that’ll be sure to carry over from the Derby and into your summer rotation.

Let’s get into it!

