It’s The Season For A Classic Manhattan — Here’s Our Recipe

It’s always time for a classic Manhattan cocktail. But cards on the table, right now is when they really start to hit that perfect sweet spot. The mix of rye whiskey, herbal bitters, sweet and botanical vermouth, orange oils, and dark cherry just sings more brightly when the snow is about to break out in the air and the weather is cold enough for a crackling fire.

And with Thanksgiving just about here, now feels like the perfect time to break out the classic Manhattan. Like today. And tomorrow. And maybe all of next week.

The best part of this recipe is that you can dial it into your current palate and adjust it as you go. Some people find the whiskey a bit much. In that case, add a little more sweet vermouth. Likewise, if you like your cocktails on the stiffer side, dial back that vermouth and add a splash more whiskey.

All of that said, the perfect sweet spot (for anyone with good taste me!) is below. It’s a 5:1 mix of rye whiskey and sweet vermouth. That allows the whiskey to shine through clearly while adding just the right amount of herbal sweetness to calm things down and create something greater than the individual parts.

Okay, that’s enough preamble. Let’s get stirring up some cocktails!

