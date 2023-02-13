If you’re looking to have great sex but can’t get out of your own head and just embrace the moment (the key to the best sex) you’ve come to the right place. Smoking weed makes sex better. In addition to the plant being an anxiety-reducing, sense-enhancing, inhibitor, THC is a vasodilator — which means it dilates blood vessels — and helps to allow for quicker and stronger blood flow to the areas that need it most. It’s almost as if weed was tailor-made for mind-blowing, senses-tingling, euphoric sex. Why? Well, for truly great sex, you need to be aware of not just your body but your partner’s body and the sensations you’re sharing. When you aren’t dealing with all the extra baggage of your overactive thoughts you’ll better be able to get in touch with the physical sensations and being present — and we cannot stress this enough — is what it’s all about. Here is the thing though, there isn’t a single strain of weed out there that is guaranteed to boost your libido, “put you in the mood,” or turn you into a sex god/goddess/alien overlord (if that’s what you’re into). Unfortunately, that’s not really how it works and if anyone tells you otherwise, they’re straight-up lying to you. You’re going to have to listen to your body’s and its needs and select a strain that works for whatever you’ve got going on. Strain choice is important, and we’re going to get into that in a second but first, we have to talk about the science. If you don’t care about the studies, skip this next section, we also have some wise words from experts. If you don’t care about that either and just want to get high and f*ck, well hey, more power to you — go ahead and skip to the strain selection section. But you’ll be missing out on some knowledge and there isn’t a person out there that doesn’t think “knowing cool shit” is hot as f*ck.

PART I — What The Studies Say About Weed & Sex So you’re a skeptic and anecdotal evidence (all your stoner friends who swear it works for everything) isn’t enough for you. Respect. You’ll be happy to know that there are some real studies out there that explore THC’s potential as a sex enhancer. One large study, which was conducted at the Stanford University School of medicine and collected data from 28,176 women and 22,943 men, found that participants using cannabis were having more sex than their non-cannabis smoking counterparts. The study marked a 22% increase in sex for men and a 24% increase in women. So if smoking doesn’t necessarily make sex better, you’ll at the very least be having more of it and “practice makes perfect!” There are also studies out there that attempt to measure the positive effect THC has on sexual satisfaction, particularly for women. According to Psychology Today, researchers at Missouri’s St. Louis University conducted two separate surveys of adult women that in both cases found that women reported that casual use enhanced both their libidos and the quality of their pleasure. A more recent study centered around marijuana’s relationship to sexual function in women and published in the medical journal Sexual Medicine found that a majority of women in the study reported an increase in sex drive, improvement in orgasm, and a decrease in pain with women who used marijuana before sexual activity. Those women also had higher odds of satisfactory orgasm compared to women who reported no marijuana use. Notably, women also reported that THC didn’t result in a change in lubrication. If that all doesn’t sound like great f*cking news, well… it’s no wonder you aren’t having better sex! PART II — What Do The Experts Say About Weed & Sex Studies are great, but there is a level of coldness and detachment when it comes to reading scientific journals. That’s not sexy, so to get an even better handle on THC’s relationship to sex we reached out to sex therapist Ashley Manta, to ask her a few specific questions you might have regarding cannabis and sex. Manta is an award-winning pleasure and intimacy coach and the host of the Elevated Intimacy Podcast and the creator of the lifestyle brand CannaSexual (answers are direct quotes).

Straight up, does Cannabis actually improve sex? In a recent study published in the Journal of Cannabis Research, Amanda Moser (the lead researcher) and her team found that “over 70% of the 811 participants surveyed reported increased desire and orgasm intensity.” This study’s findings are consistent with anecdotal reports that cannabis heightens sensations and increases pleasure, which often results in greater sexual interest and satisfaction. Are sativa or indica strains better or worse for sex? Is it all about the terpenes? Sativa and indica designations are largely marketing terms and conversational shorthand at this point. From a botanical perspective, while indica leaves are shorter and more bushy and sativa leaves are longer and thinner, the shape of the leaves has no bearing on the ability to predict the effects of a given strain. See Dr. Ethan Russo’s work on this topic. Terpenes and cannabinoid content (the types of cannabinoids like THC, CBD, CBN, etc. not the percentage of THC) are much more impactful on the effects of a strain. Still, even as such, each individual’s body chemistry and tolerance, not to mention mindset and environment, will have a profound impact on their experience. Are there strains better for male or female arousal? The strains that are better are the ones that work best for the individual. It’s important for a person to figure out how they want to feel, and then choose strains or products that they’ve found to be most effective for that, rather than going by a particular strain name that they believe will be more arousing based on marketing. Across the board, starting with a lower dose and adding more gradually until the desired cruising altitude is reached will go better for enjoying intimacy and eroticism than “getting stoned” and hoping that increases arousal. Cannabis is not a magic horny potion, and no amount of cannabis is going to make someone want to have sex if they genuinely don’t. That said, cannabis can help address the things that get in the way of arousal, like discomfort, shame, feeling disconnected from one’s body, or performance anxiety–and those effects transcend gender. Are THC-infused products better for sex or flower? It depends what the consumer is going for. Infused products like topicals are a great option for people who have pain, especially pain with penetration, and may not want to feel intoxicated. Flower is great for folks who do want to feel buzzed to help shift their minds into a more pleasure-accessible headspace. Edibles, especially low-dose edibles of 5mg or less, are a great introductory option for someone who might be newer to mixing cannabis with intimacy–but I’d always recommend trying the product first solo before bringing it into partnered exploration.

PART III — Choosing The Right Strain Well, there you have it! Studies and an expert — now we can finally talk about the strains! But first (no, seriously, this is the last bit of preamble) let's talk a little bit about terpenes. Terpenes are the aromatic compounds found in cannabis that make you feel relaxed, euphoric, and relieve pain. If you like the way a certain strain makes you feel, it has less to do with it being an indica or sativa and more to do with the terpenes. So what are the different terpenes and what do they do? That's an article in itself (luckily we wrote it here) so we'll just give you a crash course on some of the most commonly found terpenes in weed. Limonene tends to fill you with feelings of euphoria while damping down anxiety and depression. Linalool is a calming mood booster that puts you in a state of relaxation and enhances your senses. Caryophyllene can help decrease inflammation and pain. Notice that I haven't said any of them explicitly enhance sex, so as Manta said, what strain you choose is very much a personal choice. The world of terpenes goes much deeper than this, but we've already taken up a lot of your time! You may find that you and your partner would be better off using entirely different strains, depending on your role that night in the bedroom — so feel free to experiment, that's part of the fun. A word of caution though, if sex is on the table (or the bed, or the floor, or the shower) refrain from getting too high! Sex is the activity here not getting high, and getting too high can increase sedation and paranoia, as well as make you too lazy to want to have sex. That's not fun, so keep the THC% low and limit yourself to a handful of hits depending on your tolerance. Not a full bowl or you're going to get so blazed your eyes become bloodshot, and bloodshot eyes aren't sexy. Okay, okay, we've exhausted you with studies, questions, and technicalities, now here are 12 strains that will help you set the mood in just a few hits, with a focus on strains that smell and taste as good as the sex you're about to have. Let's get into it! Amnesia Haze Strain: Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene

THC: 19% Packed with the relaxing effects of myrcene, and mood-boosting limonene, Amnesia Haze tends to produce uplifting feelings of euphoria and a boost of energy and confidence conducive to getting creative in the bedroom.

This is an ideal strain for couples who like to role-play as this hybrid strain will fill your head with new ideas and a desire to experiment. Will all the ideas be good ideas? Well, that remains to be seen, but if a good idea ends up in a bedroom failure, at least you and your partner will have something to laugh about over a second bowl before round two. Best For: Euphoric creative sex and roleplaying. Visit Weedmaps to find Amnesia Haze at a dispensary near you.

Blue Dream Strain: Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene

THC: 18% The famous Blue Dream, with its intoxicating blueberry taste and smell, is a legend in the cannabis community thanks to its mood-boosting and mind-sharpening effects. This hybrid strain tends to get people in a relaxed state but doesn't completely dull the mind, keeping you sharp, active, and ready for whatever comes your way. A couple of hits of Blue Dream go a long way and the flavor and smell are so nice that it won't be a total turn-off once things get hot and heavy. Visit Weedmaps to find Blue Dream at a dispensary near you. Best For: Couples who like to smoke together. Blue Dream smells and tastes great, and melts away any anxious or stressful feelings. Do-Si-Dos Strain: Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool

THC: 20% Do-Si-Dos is a bit on the higher end of sex-enhancing strains THC-wise, so if you’re already a heavy user this might be the best play if your tolerance is totally shot. Do-Si-Dos sports a floral peppermint scent and will melt your body into a buzz of euphoric sensory pleasure after a single hit. Best For: Pass the bowl between you and your partner (or partners!), take a few hits, reach for the blindfold, and prepare to enter a world of shiver-inducing touch with closed-eye visuals that turn sex into a psychedelic experience. Visit Weedmaps to find Do-Si-Dos at a dispensary near you.

GSC (Girl Scout Cookies) Strain: Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool

THC: 19% You may know GSC by its former name, Girl Scout Cookies, and this famous and beloved strain is the perfect sexual enhancer thanks to its stress-relieving, mood-boosting, and calming effects. So if you've had a rough couple of days and you're full of anxiety and stress, take a few hits of this to melt your troubles away and get your mind ready for life's pleasures. Aside from the effects, GSC just tends to taste and look great, sporting bright orange hairs and purple-flecked leaves, making this the perfect weed to break over the body of your partner, you know, if you're into the sort of thing. Best For: The rough stuff. Visit Weedmaps to find GSC at a dispensary near you. Granddaddy Purple Strain: Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Pinene, Caryophyllene

THC: 17% With its fairly low THC percentage, Granddaddy Purple is the perfect starter strain for experimenting with cannabis in the bedroom. The dominant terpene here in Pinene, has relaxing and pain-reducing properties, making this strain adaptable to any type of sex you’re trying to engage in, while boosting your senses, putting you in a relaxed state, and emboldening you to go beyond the vanilla. Best For: Anything. This is a great all-rounder, whether you’re looking for something slow and intimate, fast and rough, or anything in-between. Visit Weedmaps to find Granddaddy Purp at a dispensary near you.

Green Crack Strain: Sativa

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene

THC: 17% We know, the name is an absolute turn-off, but Green Crack is one of the best sativa sex enhancers we've ever come across. This mind-sharpening and creativity-boosting strain will fill you with a buzz of energy and euphoria, perfect for long sessions in the sheets that you can stretch throughout your day. Green Crack is the perfect wake-and-bake strain and an ideal vacation companion. Aside from its effects, Green Crack also sports tropical citrus and mango notes, making it a great option for bongs and vaporizers. But if you choose the former, be sure to refresh that bong water or use mouthwash after your session, there is nothing less sexy than bong breath. Best For: Morning sex. Roll out of bed, brush those teeth, and smoke up. Visit Weedmaps to find Green Crack at a dispensary near you. Harlequin Strain: Sativa

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene

THC: 5%

CBD: 9% If you’re the type who likes microdosing, you probably read our proclamation of Granddaddy Purple as a low THC strain (17%) and shuddered at the thought of smoking something that strong — in which case, Harlequin is for you. This strain will hardly get you high, even if your tolerance is super low, but its high CBD and low THC content make it the perfect option for those looking to take the edge off.

High CBD strains tend to relieve pain and anxiety, so if those are particular hurdles for you to clear, Harlequin’s got your back. Best For: First timers. If you’re looking to experiment with weed in the bedroom but don’t like the idea of having super-stoned sex, start here. Visit Weedmaps to find Harlequin at a dispensary near you.

Northern Lights Strain: Indica

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene

THC: 17% If you're all about spicy herbal flavors, flower aromas, and enhanced sensory experiences, Northern Lights is your strain. A few hits of Northern Lights (about five or six if you're a heavy user) will send you into an instant body buzz as its euphoric effects take hold, making this an ideal option for extended foreplay sessions and sensory exploration. Northern Lights has a time-slowing effect that will inspire you to take your time on everything, which will make you a better lovemaking partner. If any strain is going to sell you on the idea of cannabis as a sexual enhancer, it's this one. Best For: Long sex sessions. If you want to get lost in the feelings of physical touch, this is the strain that'll help you luxuriate in the ecstasy of pleasure. Visit Weedmaps to find Northern Lights at a dispensary near you. Pink Panties Strain: Indica

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene

THC: 20% We know, the name is a little on the nose here, but whoever named this strain knew exactly why they were doing it. This strain is another stress-buster, and its tantalizing name and flowery and fruity flavor are guaranteed to put you in a good mood no matter how stressful the day has been.

But beware, Pink Panties is a high THC indica — so take it easy on this stuff or you’re more likely to hit the bed for sleep than any sort of sexual activity. Best For: End of the night sex. If you want to hit the hay immediately after you’re done rolling in it, this is the strain for you. Visit Weedmaps to find Pink Panties at a dispensary near you.

Sour Diesel Strain: Sativa

Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene

THC: 18.5%

THC: 18.5%

CBD: 2% Other than Harlequin, Sour Diesel is the only other strain on this list with a significant amount of CBD, which will help to melt away anxiety and pain, making this the perfect option for anyone with anxious thoughts wrecking their bedroom game. Having said that, keep in mind that the name "Sour Diesel" is very apt, this strain has an overly pungent and chemical-infused aroma and flavor, it straight up stinks. That's not a turn-on, so smoke this stuff with your partner outside — it'll only be a matter of minutes before you're hit with some cerebral enhancement that'll have you excited to hit the bedroom. Or you know, just keep things outside. Go wild. Best For: Outdoor sex. Visit Weedmaps to find Sour Diesel at a dispensary near you. Trainwreck Strain: Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Pinene

THC: 16% One of the weaker strains on this list (aside from Harlequin), Trainwreck, despite its name, actually provides a super chill experience. This is the sort of strain to smoke when you need a simple head change, and a few hits will have you giggling and poking at your partner as its playful effects take hold.

Trainwreck sports a flowery and herbal flavor that’ll fill the room with a deliciously intoxicating smell, so if the smell of weed isn’t a complete turn-off, feel free to light up inside so you can get to the action even quicker. Keep this strain handy for quickies and shorter sex sessions that aren’t going to occupy your whole day, the high isn’t going to last too long with this one which is perfect if you’ve got a packed schedule. Best For: Thanks to its quick high and short duration of effects, this strain is ideal for quickies and short sex sessions. Visit Weedmaps to find Trackwreck at a dispensary near you.