Sophie Saint Thomas Shares Her Secrets To Combining Weed And Sex

Experimenting with cannabis in the bedroom can be tricky. Is it best to pop an edible? How does THC compare to CBD? Which strains are the best for passionate sex? There are so many questions to ask about the intersection of cannabis and coitus that it can almost feel like a turn-off. Almost. In an effort to take some of the guesswork out of the whole situation, acclaimed sex and cannabis writer Sophie Saint Thomas teamed up with Kiana Reeves of sensual enhancement CBD brand Foria and cannabis journal-makers Goldleaf to create The Intimacy Journal –– a logbook designed to help you document and analyze your weed-influenced sex and kink experiences. Through guided entry pages, infographics, and an elegant Moleskin-esque presentation, The Intimacy Journal is aimed at helping people explore their sexualities, no matter how experimental or vanilla. To find out more about pairing sex with cannabis, we chopped it up with Sophie — covering how weed can enhance your sex life, the best methods of ingestion, and where beginners should start when they’re ready to dive in. How complicated is using weed to enhance sex? Do we really need a journal for that? The Intimacy Journal is meant to help people find the right cannabis that acts as an aphrodisiac for them. When I say aphrodisiac, I’m speaking pretty broadly because cannabis can do a lot to help sex. Physically it’s a vasodilator, meaning it increases blood flow and that can result in increased blood flow to the genitals and heightened orgasms. It also heightens physical senses, even blurs the physical senses which can create a kind of psychedelic sexual experience. Research shows that cannabis can help couples bond and create intimacy by lowering our negative bias. It can also increase creativity by increasing divergent thinking. In my experience having used sex and cannabis for about a decade, that means coming up with creative kinky scenarios or new dirty thoughts or just getting kind of goofy in bed. The problem is that right now we’re seeing in the cannabis industry a hunt to find the cannabis aphrodisiac that everyone can take, but everyone is really, really different. Some people don’t like using weed, just like some people don’t like drinking alcohol. It needs to be catered to different people. Depending on your body weight or your composition, the way five milligrams of an edible is going to hit a petite woman who weighs about 100 pounds vs a 250-pound man is completely different. So there are issues of strains, dosing, and the length you want to be affected? Some people prefer a quick hit, or an OG joint, which will have the onset time kick in in a few minutes. Or some people prefer an edible route and they have to wait two hours but for six hours straight they’re going to have this intense experience. I truly believe that what the right cannabis is for you for sex depends on a ton of different factors. What do you need? Do you deal with body issues? Jealousy issues? Or do feel lethargic and lazy and need help enhancing your libido? Are you trying to connect closer to your partner? It’s not a one size fits all model. This journal is meant to speed up that process, it’s meant for you to be able to write down exactly what you took, how much, and how it affected the sexual experience. The good thing about cannabis is it’s very very safe. Even if you get way too high the worst thing that is going to happen is you’re going to be uncomfortable.

This journal is meant to help you gradually learn how your body and relationship act differently from cannabis. Finding the right dosage, method of intake, etc. Why a physical journal and not an app? I just love it! An app would be cool but there is something about having a journal. It’s a little raunchy that you’re keeping a logbook of your sexual conquests. It’s not on an app, where that info can potentially be shared. You can hide it, you can use it with your partner. I might just be old school but I really just like having something laid out in real life. View this post on Instagram I couldn’t help but wonder, could CBD make me even more beautiful? A 2013 study published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology suggests CBD can increase blood flow, which explains its beauty benefits. Blood flow helps by balancing sebum (oil) production, keeping pores clean. This encourages hair growth and collagen production. Purchase The Little Book of CBD for Self-Care out now to learn more (link in bio). . . 📸 @commercialartlab #cbd #beauty #cannabis #cbdbenefits #cbdproducts #cbdwellness #cbdbook A post shared by Sophie Saint Thomas (@thebowiecat) on Oct 10, 2020 at 10:01am PDT Can you go into the science of how cannabis helps to enhance sex? We need more science. A lot more. Until it is no longer a Schedule 1 drug and continues to be criminalized on a federal level, that won’t happen, unfortunately, because so many research grants depend on the federal government. Old school Reagan-era America is still afraid of pot and sex. Something I’ve been excited to do with Goldleaf and Foria is to do our own research on this. Getting surveys out and looking at that data and using that data to put together the book. Let’s start with physically. What we do know about cannabis is that it’s an anti-inflammatory. It can be useful in suppositories and topicals, but then it has to connect directly with the mucus membrane so that just works on vaginas and anally, the penis isn’t made the same way. It can be a really great pain reliever. Cannabis suppositories and lubricants have been what has been missing in anal sex preparation in terms of making the area more comfortable and loosened up. If you go to a CVS you can get lubes with numbing agents but they tend to numb you out to the point where even if bodily harm is happening you can’t feel it. Cannabis’ pain reliving properties are a bit more subtle, so I feel a lot safer using it in that sense.