Level Up Your Bedroom Game With The Best Weed Strains For Great Sex

Smoking weed enhances your enjoyment of music, art, and food, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that it also makes sex a whole lot better too (it also makes falling asleep incredibly easy). The reason why cannabis is such a potent sexual enhancer is two-fold. THC is a vasodilator, meaning it dilates the blood vessels, and we hope we don’t have to dive into human biology to explain why that’s a good thing, but in case the world “vasodilation” leaves you scratching your head, just know that smoking some herb gets your body primed for quicker and stronger blood flow to the areas that need it most. In addition to the vasodilation, moderate weed usage also gets you out of your head, drops inhibitions, and makes it easier to get more in touch with physical sensations. But don’t take our word for it, if you’re nerdy you’ll be pleased to know that there are several studies documenting how and why cannabis is a powerful sex enhancer, in fact, weed smokers aren’t just having better sex, they’re having more of it (you can check those out here, here, and here). So to help level up your bedroom game, we’re here to shout out 12 strains that get your body and body ready for a euphoric sex session. Before we get into that, allow us this little preamble: there isn’t a single strain of weed out there that is guaranteed to “put you in the mood.” That’s just not how it works, and if anyone tells you otherwise, they’re probably selling you snake oil. As such, you probably have some basic questions. We’re going to address the most common three below, and then we’ll (finally) get to the strains. Is Sativa Or Indica Better For Sex? The myths behind what sativa or indica strains offer are pervasive! The truth is, strain choice does matter, but it’s a little bit more complicated than the binary of sativa and indica plants. A lot of what works for you has to do more with terpenes (read our breakdown here), than whether a strain is indica, sativa, or hybrid. So we suggest leaning towards the types of strains and highs that you like. That is going to be better for your body 100% of the time. Cannabis can offer all sorts of different effects, from making you feel relaxed, to euphoric, to even relieving pain. All of those attributes can lead to great sex, but it’s important to ask yourself what you and your partner are looking for in a strain, and then make your decision based on that. Sometimes that could even mean partaking in two entirely different strains. You’re going to have to know and listen to your body here. Does Weed Make You Last Longer In Bed? It certainly can if your bedroom issues have to do with staying in the moment or having high stress and a busy mind. You should be looking at cannabis to enhance your experience and have you focusing in on the physical sensations. Smoking a strain isn’t going to magically turn you into a sex god/goddess/alien overlord (if that’s your thing). Think of cannabis more as an enhancer than a fix. Does Weed Lower Sex Drive? It hasn’t been proven to and studies largely suggest the opposite but a word of advice — don’t get too high. Remember, sex is the activity here, not getting baked. If you overdo it, you can become sedated, lazy, or worse, paranoid. Getting paranoid and having an anxiety attack before you do the deed isn’t sexy. So don’t hit that bowl too hard. Keep it to a hit or two each, even if you’re a hardcore everyday stoner with a high tolerance. Alright, onto the strains! Amnesia Haze Strain Type: Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene Suggested Use: Euphoric sex. Amnesia Haze delivers an instant euphoric high. The strain is packed with the terpenes myrcene, which promotes relaxation, and limonene, which is a mood booster that makes you giggly. When hitting this stuff you can practically feel the sides of your mouth forming a smile.

All it takes is a few hits to get into a euphoric mind state, and best of all, this strain won’t sap your energy, allowing you to better focus in on the physical sensations between you and your partner. Visit Weedmaps to find Amnesia Haze at a dispensary near you. Blue Dream Strain: Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene Suggested Use: Killing anxiety. Blue Dream is all about chilling out and getting you into a relaxed state of mind. It also has the added benefit of tasting great, there is no gas-like funk here, just soothing herbal notes with a blueberry-tinged after taste. This makes it an ideal strain for shotgunning with your partner, as the inviting flavor and smell won’t be a turn off once things get hot and heavy. This is a great strain for those going into things a little bit nervous and self-conscious. Visit Weedmaps to find Blue Dream at a dispensary near you. Do-Si-Dos Strain: Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool Suggested Use: Euphoric, shiver-inducing, mildly psychdelic sex. Be careful with this one, because Do-Si-Dos tends to be high in THC and packs a powerful punch. If you aren’t a regular smoker, we strong suggest just a single hit before getting busy.

Flavorwise, this strain is another pleasant one with notes of floral peppermint. After the initial hit you’ll start to feel your body melt into a buzz of sense-enhancing euphoria. Pass the bowl between you and your partner (or partners), take a few hits, reach for the blindfold, and prepare to enter an almost psychedelic world of ecstasy. Visit Weedmaps to find Do-Si-Dos at a dispensary near you. GSC (Girl Scout Cookies) Strain: Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool Suggested Use: The rough stuff. GSC is a powerful pain reliever and body relaxer; we hope your imagination is strong enough to help you realize why this is such a great pre and post-strain to smoke for your bedroom escapades. In addition to the pain-relieving and relaxing properties, GSC is also a stress-reliever and has a potent calming effect which will melt away your stress and anxiety. Visit Weedmaps to find GSC at a dispensary near you. Granddaddy Purple Strain: Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Pinene, Caryophyllene Suggested Use: Beginners to the world of cannabis as a sex enhancer. Granddaddy Purp is the ideal strain for beginners who are dipping their toes into the world of cannabis-enhanced sex. It’s fairly low in THC percentage, so even if you take a handful of hits, you’re not going to get so blazed you get couch-locked.

Pinene is the dominant terpene in this strain, which has relaxing and pain-reducing properties. It just might be the thing that emboldens you to go beyond the vanilla. Visit Weedmaps to find Granddaddy Purp at a dispensary near you. Green Crack Strain: Sativa

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene Suggested Use: Morning sex. Granted, Green Crack is probably the least sexy name to ever grace a strain, but don’t let the name push you away from this wonderful sativa strain. Green Crack has a mind-sharpening and creativity-boosting power that’ll leave your body buzzing and your mind full of feelings of euphoria. Because of its high euphoric properties and its mostly mental high, it’s the ideal strain for long sessions in the sheets. It’s also a great vacation companion, so if you’re taking a drink, definitely bring Green Crack in tow. It’s great for long sessions in the sheets and won’t weigh you down if you have other activities in the day planned. It’s a great vacation companion.

Visit Weedmaps to find Green Crack at a dispensary near you. Harlequin Strain: Sativa

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene Suggested Use: People who don’t want to feel high Harlequin is for people who want the absolutely most mild high possible. If you want to enter the bedroom totally baked with a high level of euphoria, Harlequin isn’t going to do much for you with its around 5% THC content. Where this strain excels is its high level CBD. CBD is ideal for pain relief, mildly relaxing and great for anxiety. So if those are particular hurdles in your bedroom game, this strain has your back. Visit Weedmaps to find Harlequin at a dispensary near you. Northern Lights Strain: Indica

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene Suggested Use: Long sex sesions. Northern Lights is the ideal strain for focusing in on a single task. It has a time-slowing high that makes you focus on technique and execution. So if you want to be deep in the moment and respond to even the most nuanced physical touch, this is the strain for you. It’s straight-up for making love, so if that’s your vibe, consider it. If any strain will sell you on the idea of cannabis as a sexual enhancer, it’s this one. Northern Lights has a spicy herbal flavor with a flowery aroma that will enhance your senses and send you into an instant body buzz. This is a great strain for those who love extended foreplay sessions and sensory exploration.

Visit Weedmaps to find Northern Lights at a dispensary near you. Pink Panties Strain: Indica

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene Suggested Use: End of the night/before bed sex. We can’t think of a strain that is more on the nose than Pink Panties. This strain was designed to be sexy. It’s a powerful stress buster with a flowery slightly fruity flavor that’ll put you in a good mood the second you spark it up. But be warned, this strain tends to be high in THC, so take it easy and reserve it for end-of-the-night fun, as Pink Panties is quick to knock people out. Visit Weedmaps to find Pink Panties at a dispensary near you. Sour Diesel Strain: Sativa

Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene Suggested Use: Outdoor sex. If anxious thoughts tend to wreck your bedroom game, consider Sour Diesel. This strain is a powerful anxiety buster with mild pain-relieving properties.

But a word of caution — the name Sour Diesel is a pretty apt descriptor. This stuff tastes pungent, and chemical-forward, and it stinks. If you or your partner are sensitive to smells, this one is going to be a turn-off. Our advice? Smoke it outside. After a few hits, you’ll be hit with cerebral enhancement which will have you running to the bedroom (or hey, keep things outdoors you animal). Visit Weedmaps to find Sour Diesel at a dispensary near you. Trainwreck Strain: Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Pinene Suggested Use: Quickies and short sex sessions. Don’t let the name scare you, Trainwreck is one of the weakest strains on this list. It’ll provide a simple head change and a calming effect. This is a feel good strain, designed you make you sensitive to touch. If you’re not careful, it might even send you into a laughing fit. It’s herbal and flowery flavor is tasty, and the high doesn’t last too long, making this an ideal strain if you’re looking for a quick burst of sensory enhancement. Visit Weedmaps to find Trackwreck at a dispensary near you. Wedding Cake Strain: Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene Suggested Use: A luxurious and premium strain that will provide a strong head change and deep body sensations. Of all the strains on this list, Wedding Cake is by far my favorite. This is the sort of strain that only regular smokers should reach for as its high THC level and premium genetics provide a powerful full-body high. Even at one hit!