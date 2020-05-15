We Asked Bartenders For The Best Non-US Whiskies For World Whisky Day

Since 2012, the world has celebrated whisky (and whiskey) on the third Saturday of every May. The fittingly named World Whisky Day offers a great opportunity for you to branch out from your usual American-made bourbons, ryes, and Tennessee whiskeys and try something from a different country. You may not be able to travel the world right now, but you can take your palate on an international whisky tour. In 2020, it’s grown crystal clear that whisky is a truly global spirit. There are amazing bottles coming out of places like Taiwan, Japan, Scotland, France, Ireland, and India that are cherished by aficionados around the world. Just ask Sally Gatza, lead bartender at LA Jackson in Nashville, who often finds herself reaching for Japanese whisky. “I love everything coming from Japan at this point,” she says. “It’s a fun time to be alive for Japanese whiskey lovers because it’s not quite commercial enough yet for it to be anything other than perfect every time. You can pick up any bottle and expect it to be delicious.” To determine which expressions you should try on World Whisky Day, we figured we would once again turn to the professionals. So we asked a handful of bartenders to tell us their favorite whiskeys from outside of the US.