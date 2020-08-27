COVID-19 has turned the act of going to the grocery store from a necessary annoyance — or a pleasure, depending on who you ask — to a frightening anxiety-ridden experience as you dart through aisles and dodge other shoppers while trying your hardest not to touch anything. Do you have any idea how frustrating it is to eye-ball a ripe avocado? We’ll take any opportunity to be able to do our shopping from the safety and comfort of our own home. That’s why we’re happy that we can now add Beyond Meat to the list of items we can get from our couch, alongside cannabis and booze.

The Beyond Meat store officially opens its digital doors today with a selection of the most popular Beyond Meat products as well as online-exclusives. According to a press release announcing the store, the site will also act as a test kitchen for future products and will allow the company to get insight directly from consumers about limited edition items, trial packs, and the latest plant-based foods from Beyond.

In keeping with the brand’s eco-conscious ethos, each order will be shipped in insulated shipping boxes that are fully recyclable and will be sent through UPS’s carbon-neutral two-day shipping option, which offsets emissions of the shipment’s transport by supporting projects related to reforestation and wastewater treatment.

Currently, the store features just five options that include the Burgers and Beef combo pack, a Brats and Beef Combo Pack, a six-pound bulk pack of Beyond Beef, the Breakfast Sausage Variety Pack, and the obvious winner, the Go Beyond Trail Pack, which consists of one package of Beyond Burgers, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage Original Brat, and Beyond Breakfast Sausage. It’s a Beyond buffet!

Pro tip: don’t sleep on hitting that store. For today only, all shoppers can save $5 off their order when they checkout using the code GOBEYOND. And with the cheapest option at $49.99, we’ll take any chance we can get to save some bread.