The Fake Burger Face-Off — Impossible Foods Vs. Beyond Meat

There’s a great debate in the vegan burger community right now. Who makes the better faux-meat and, by extension, the best veggie burger — Impossible Foods or the Beyond Meat? Each plant-based patty has its acolytes. To figure out which is the best and which you should spend your hard earned cash on, we decided to taste test them both.

Before we get to that, what’s the big difference between Impossible Food and Beyond Meat’s patties? Mostly, what they’re made from. Impossible Foods is made from a soy extract and uses coconut oil with textured wheat and potato proteins. Beyond Meat uses pea protein, rice protein, mung bean protein, coconut oil, potato starch, apple extract, sunflower lecithin, and pomegranate powder (giving the patty a reddish color, more on that later). Beyond Meat is both soy-free and gluten-free. Impossible is essentially a gluten bomb. That, in our estimation, gives Beyond Meat a slight edge going into the taste off.

As far as methodology, here’s how things went down. Since Dane and I are both currently in Los Angeles, we were unable to get the Burger King Impossible Burger. Instead, we sampled the Impossible Classic Cheeseburger from Umami Burger against Carl’s Jr.’s Beyond Famous Star With Cheese. Essentially, these burgers are built the same: Patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, sauce, bun, cheese. The big difference here is Carl’s Jr. is using Beyond Meat and Umami Burger is using Impossible Foods.

Of course, the price points and caliber of short order cooks varies too — Umami Burger is fast casual and Carl’s Jr. is fast food. We did our best to account for that and judge the two patties on their merits alone.

— Zach Johnston, Senior Food Writer-at-Large, Uproxx Life

Zach Johnston

THE IMPOSSIBLE CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER, UMAMI BURGER

Dane’s Take:

It feels unfair to compare these two burgers — one looks like it was made with love, the other one, well, is from Carl’s Jr.

The first thing that hit me about the Impossible patty from Umami was just how much it tasted like meat. Honestly, if you were to pass me this burger I wouldn’t ever assume it wasn’t meat. I’d just bite into it, no questions. I might ask about the sauce, which would go something like, “Hey, I like this sauce. What is it?” To which you’d reply, “I wasn’t offering you a burger Dane, I was asking you to hold it up so I could take a picture of it.”

Whatever Zach, don’t silently hand someone a burger if you don’t want them to eat it. We cool?

The flavor of Umami’s Impossible Classic Cheeseburger comes in waves. An initial burst of savory flavor slowly mellows out to something pleasingly earthy, taking you through a gradient of flavor that is similar to how grass-fed beef on the leaner end tastes, though it retains some of the juiciness you’d expect from a fattier cut of meat. However, one of the major ways the Impossible patty differs from real meat is how much more there is to chew. You definitely experience the denseness. It feels… manufactured though that isn’t a very flattering way of describing it. Maybe it’s better to say “you can taste the design,” which is still a weird thing to say about food but hey, this is meat 2.0 we’re talking about!

The Umami house sauce, and vegan bun are astounding and while this doesn’t quite live up to the taste of a real burger for me, I could see myself being specifically in the mood for an Impossible Cheeseburger from Umami over the real thing on plenty of occasions.

Zach’s Take:

It’s really hard to see how this isn’t going to win simply because Umami Burger is a rad fast casual and not a run of the mill fast food. Still, I’m keeping an open mind and really going to focus in on the patty here.

So, first, this burger is like a magic trick. There’s no way I’d guess this isn’t beef. The patty feels like a processed step up from the frozen meat patties you get at the grocery store in the big plastic sleeve. There’s a nice bit of give and fattiness at play. It’s soft, umami rich, and, dare I say, beefy.

I eat a quarter of the burger as it’s served. The bun is soft and lush. The Umami burger sauce has a nice tang to it. The toppings (lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle) are spot on and fresh with a nice crunch. The cheese has an even melt and good thickness over the patty. This is a solid $13 burger.

For the second quarter, I only eat the patty (that’s admittedly covered in melted cheese and some of the sauce). Still, the patty is the real star here. It’s easy to eat and I, in no way, would second guess it wasn’t a classic, albeit processed, burger patty. Five stars!

Are we giving stars? We are now!