If you’re a big bock beer fan, you’ve probably noticed that at least a few cans you imbibe regularly are adorned with the image of a goat. Have you ever wondered why this is? The story of the goat goes all the way back to the 1400s in the northern German city of Einbeck. This is where bock beer began.

In the 1600s, the style made its way south to the Bavarian region and, because of a dialectical error, locals began referring to the beer as “Einbock” or “a goat” instead of Einbeck. That’s why today, some four-hundred or so years later we still find bottles and cans featuring a goat.

Why this beer style is great for spring imbibing is a different story altogether. Traditionally, monks brewed the malty, heavier bock style during the winter months to drink during their Lenten fasting.

Regardless of whether or not you noticed the goat mascot or you plan to fast during Lent, you can still probably understand the appeal of bock beer during the spring months. So can brewers. That’s why we asked a few of our favorite brewers, craft beer experts, and beer professionals to tell us their favorite bock beers to drink this season. Keep reading to see all of their picks.

Alhambra Reserva Roja

Zach Fowle, head of marketing for Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. in Phoenix

ABV: 7.2%

Average Price: $11 for a four-pack

The Beer:

Alhambra Reserva Roja. Normally, to encounter a bock this close to the style’s ideal you’d have to travel to Northern Germany. Granada, Spain (where Alhambra, a subsidiary of Madrid’s Mahou San Miguel since 2007, is located) is a slightly shorter trip, but thankfully this beer’s also distributed in the US.

Tasting Notes:

Take a sip and you get deeply toasted bread crust, moist raisin bread, and a hint of sassafras root; a thick, chewy body and balanced, medium-dry finish; and a mild but lingering tree-bark bitterness with just a nudge of alcohol warmth.