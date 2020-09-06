A Whiskey Writer Shares His Favorite Bottom Shelf Bourbons

Christopher Osburn has spent the last fifteen years in search of “the best” — or at least his very favorite — sips of whiskey on earth. In the process, he’s enjoyed more whiskey drams than his doctor would dare feel comfortable with, traveled to over 20 countries testing local spirits, and visited more than fifty whiskey distilleries. Just because you aren’t willing to pay the equivalent of a car payment for a bottle of booze, that doesn’t mean you need to settle for low-level whiskey. The whiskey world (and specifically the bourbon market) is ripe with affordable deals. Sure, you might want to enjoy a glass of the likes of Pappy, Weller, and Blanton’s, but you should also be able to sip on a glass from a bottle of bourbon that costs less than $20. Since this month is National Bourbon Heritage Month, we figured that the time was right to highlight our favorite bottom shelf (or closer to the bottom than the top) bourbons to enjoy this and every other month of the year.