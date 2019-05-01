Unsplash

Burning Man is butting heads with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) over new measures that festival organizers fear will change the face of the event forever. On March 15th, while seeking a new 10-year permit from the BLM to continue operations in the Black Rock Desert of Northern Nevada (where the festival has been held annually for the past 29 years) The Burning Man project received a 372-page Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) which would require them to take on significant new measures in order to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act. Changes include reducing of the amount of light pollution produced by the event at night, providing dumpsters inside Black Rock City along Gate Road, paying for the maintenance of County Road 34 (the sole road leading to the event’s entrance), and implementing BLM-approved private security to screen vehicles, participants, vendors, contractors, staff, and volunteers entering the playa for drugs or illegal weapons.

These are significant changes for a temporary city and conscious community that has acted with almost complete autonomy for decades. The Burn would essentially go from a government-free utopia to a government-administered party, in which permits could be pulled if the vast deserts of Nevada glowed too brightly at night. Unsurprisingly, Burning Man organizers believe that these changes might fundamentally shift the culture they’ve strived to create, and may eventually lead to the end of the event itself.

“The changes do not factor in our 28-year operational track record and commitment to environmental protection,” Burning Man’s leadership team wrote in a blog post. “Other changes rely on improbable or impossible conditions and many more lack sufficient data. Some of BLM’s proposals are in direct conflict with our community’s core principles and would forever negatively change the fabric of the Burning Man event, if not outright kill it.”

Burning Man organizers turned to the event’s community last month and urged Burners to contact the BLM and submit feedback while the draft EIS was still under consideration. While the window for public comment is now closed, it should be noted that the Bureau of Land Management takes public feedback very seriously in preparation of the final EIS, which is due later this summer.