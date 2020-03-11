Artists React To Coachella Getting Postponed As The Coronavirus Spread Continues

Getty Image
It’s official: After days of speculation and rumors, last night, Goldenvoice confirmed that this year’s Coachella festival has been postponed. The festival was originally set to kick off in April, but now it has been pushed back to October.

Since the news was confirmed, artists have hopped on social media and shared their reactions. Some took the opportunity to confirm that they will perform at the rescheduled fest, while others expressed disappointment in the situation. Shortly after the postponement was made official, Cardi B shared a video in which she shared her concerns about the coronavirus, saying, “I’m a little scared. Sh*t got me panicking.”

Not long before the announcement, meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion told a TMZ cameraperson that she didn’t want to see the festival get canceled altogether, saying, “All I know is, Coachella, y’all better not cancel Hot Girl Chella.”

When making the announcement, Goldenvoice wrote, “At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

Check out some more artist reactions below.

