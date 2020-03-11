Artists React To Coachella Getting Postponed As The Coronavirus Spread Continues

It’s official: After days of speculation and rumors, last night, Goldenvoice confirmed that this year’s Coachella festival has been postponed. The festival was originally set to kick off in April, but now it has been pushed back to October.

Since the news was confirmed, artists have hopped on social media and shared their reactions. Some took the opportunity to confirm that they will perform at the rescheduled fest, while others expressed disappointment in the situation. Shortly after the postponement was made official, Cardi B shared a video in which she shared her concerns about the coronavirus, saying, “I’m a little scared. Sh*t got me panicking.”

Not long before the announcement, meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion told a TMZ cameraperson that she didn’t want to see the festival get canceled altogether, saying, “All I know is, Coachella, y’all better not cancel Hot Girl Chella.”

When making the announcement, Goldenvoice wrote, “At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

Check out some more artist reactions below.

Cancel Corona Virus ~ Not Coachella. — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) March 9, 2020

As Coachella and Hatsune Miku's appearance at the festival has been postponed, the MIKU EXPO 2020 USA & Canada tour dates are being reconsidered as well; please stay tuned for further information soon. https://t.co/ArFM2415Bd — Hatsune Miku (@cfm_miku_en) March 10, 2020

i’m still playing coachella in october! as of right now, none of my own headline tour dates (including red rocks) are affected. if anything changes, we’ll let you know. in the meantime, please wash your hands!! — Jai Wolf (@JaiWolfx) March 11, 2020

Coachella October, see you soon. 🥺🥺🥺 88rising will be ready pic.twitter.com/9wKndtnmBL — 88rising (@88rising) March 11, 2020

Coronavirus about to make 2020 suck lmao — KSI (@KSIOlajidebt) March 11, 2020

😢 see you in October https://t.co/nyjFWVQuKc — Melé (@ukmele) March 10, 2020

I’m definitely still playing @coachella in October. Gonna be a very very special show. Be safe until then!! 💫 — Madeon (@madeon) March 10, 2020

Coachella is postponed but we can 100% confirm we are playing the new rescheduled dates in October! — SLANDER (@SlanderOfficial) March 10, 2020

Coachella = October 2020.

I’ve dreamed of coming back for 4 years now…we can wait 6 more months! 🙈 Who will I see there?? ❤️🌴 pic.twitter.com/hzxNabw1Af — Matoma (@MatomaOfficial) March 10, 2020

