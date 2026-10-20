Charli XCX, pop music’s favorite brat/film snob, has just teamed up with ABSOLUT Vodka for a two-year partnership that she promises will be “a little chaotic,” which feels very on brand. What exactly does that mean? Well, it remains to be seen. The team-up promises limited-edition drops, collectible items, custom glassware, and fan events.

Charli soft-launched the collab at her sold-out LA shows over the weekend (we were there, and it was incredible, shout out to Adela who came on stage to sing her hit “Nicole Kidman,”) during Music, Fashion and Film cut “Card Declined,” when her dancers strutted across the stage in “I Love Absolut,” and “Dirty Martini” shirts, a nod to Charli’s favorite cocktail.

“Absolut has always believed in the people who push culture forward,” says ABSOLUT’s VP of Global Marketing Craig Van Niekerk, “so rather than arriving with a rulebook, we want to co-create with Charli and her Angels fandom… it might get messy, it might get chaotic, but it definitely won’t be boring.”

Still, we’re not quite sure what that’s going to look like but consider us interested!

As part of the partnership, ABSOLUT has shared Charli’s aptly named “Extra Dirty Martini.” Check it out below: