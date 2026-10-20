Charlie XCX_New Partnership_Image Set_1024x450
GETTY

Charli XCX Just Announced A New Two-Year Partnership She Promises Will Be ‘A Little Chaotic’

Charli XCX, pop music’s favorite brat/film snob, has just teamed up with ABSOLUT Vodka for a two-year partnership that she promises will be “a little chaotic,” which feels very on brand. What exactly does that mean? Well, it remains to be seen. The team-up promises limited-edition drops, collectible items, custom glassware, and fan events.

Charli soft-launched the collab at her sold-out LA shows over the weekend (we were there, and it was incredible, shout out to Adela who came on stage to sing her hit “Nicole Kidman,”) during Music, Fashion and Film cut “Card Declined,” when her dancers strutted across the stage in “I Love Absolut,” and “Dirty Martini” shirts, a nod to Charli’s favorite cocktail.

“Absolut has always believed in the people who push culture forward,” says ABSOLUT’s VP of Global Marketing Craig Van Niekerk, “so rather than arriving with a rulebook, we want to co-create with Charli and her Angels fandom… it might get messy, it might get chaotic, but it definitely won’t be boring.”

Still, we’re not quite sure what that’s going to look like but consider us interested!

As part of the partnership, ABSOLUT has shared Charli’s aptly named “Extra Dirty Martini.” Check it out below:

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Absolut
  • .75 oz olive brine
  • .25 oz dry vermouth
  • 3 olives
  • Ice cubes

    • Method:

    1. Place a martini glass in a freezer to chill.

    2. Add ingredients: fill a mixing glass with ice cubes. Pour in Absolut Vodka, dry vermouth, and olive brine.

    3. Stir well: Stir the mixture gently with a bar spoon until it is ice-cold and well-chilled.

    4. Strain and serve: strain and pour into your chilled martini glass.

    5. Garnish: Drop the green olives directly into the martini, or add to a skewer and garnish.

    Latest Articles
    Fairuza Balk Talks The Cross-Generational Appeal Of Nancy Downs & Her Halloween Must-Haves On ‘Good Spirits’
    by: Uproxx authors
    Watch St. Mary Play Her Demo For Illenium On The First Episode Of ‘The Next Gear’
    by: Uproxx authors
    The “BACARDÍ Spookito,” Is Our Favorite Cocktail Of The Halloween Season — Here Is How To Make It
    by: Uproxx authors
    Freddie Prinze Jr. Breaks Down His Perfect Halloween Party On Bacardí And UPROXX’s ‘Good Spirits’
    by: Uproxx authors
    BACARDÍ & UPROXX’s ‘Good Spirits’ Kicks Off With ‘Terrifier’ Scream Queen Lauren LaVera
    by: Uproxx authors
    Watch This Exclusive BTS Content From Kashus Culpepper’s Honda Stage Performance
    by: Uproxx authors