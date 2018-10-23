This Week’s Cheap Flights And Travel Deals Are All About The Christmas Markets

Life Writer
10.23.18

Uproxx/iStockphoto

Winter is just around the corner. In a way, the season is the best of both worlds. It might mean chasing the sun for that perfect beach Instagram. It can also be a chance to follow the season — indulging in the snow, spiced drinks, and icy-cold temperatures. You have options, is what we’re saying. Maybe it’s time to finally see the Northern Lights in Iceland or tour all those idyllic Christmas Markets in Germany. Or, maybe it’s time to escape the weather and hit that beach for all the vitamin D you can soak in.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

Check out Uproxx’s Travel Guides for all your travel needs.

CRUISE GERMAN CHRISTMAS MARKETS THIS DECEMBER WITH UNIWORLD RIVER CRUISES

Uniworld River Cruises has a great way to see Europe and indulge in the full Christmas Market experience. Their cruises are like floating boutique hotels with superb dining on board. Then, every morning, you get to wake up in a new city.

In this case, those city stops are built around meandering through Germany’s iconic Christmas Markets with a piping hot mug of mulled wine in one hand and a sugary pastry in the other. Prices range from $1,099 for a five-day sailing to $5,699 for a 13-day all out Christmas extravaganza through Europe.

Uniworld.com

Uniworld.com

#Hotels#Travel Guides#Cheap Flights#Travel
cheap flights TRAVEL travel guides

