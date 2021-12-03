In last week’s episode of Succession, Kendall wanted the playlist for his 40th birthday party to be “all bangers all the time.” Did he succeed? You can judge for yourself, as HBO has released “Kendall’s Birthday Mix” on Spotify. There’s no Billy Joel, but there is the Chemical Brothers, LCD Soundsystem, Alison Wonderland, and KRS-One.

Assuming Succession takes place in 2021, Kendall would have been born in 1981, meaning his formative music-listening years would be in the mid- to late-1990s. There is absolutely no chance that he didn’t agonize the night before the party over whether to include “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65 on the playlist. He made the right call to leave it off — even if the episode ended with him feeling blue, da ba dee da ba di, after — spoilers, but you’ve probably seen the episode already — not being able to find his kids’ birthday present in the rabbit wrapping paper. Everything’s great.

You can listen to the playlist below:

And here’s the tracklist:

1. “White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It)” by Grandmaster Flash and Grandmaster Melle Mel

2. “Man of the Year” by ScHoolboy Q

3. “Fotomat” by St. Maximus

4. “Go” by Geek Boy

5. “Here Comes the Warm Dreads” by Lee “Scratch” Perry and Brian Eno

6. “The Club” by Keith Goodey and Julian Napolitano

7. “NY Lipps (Kawazaki Dub)” by Soulwax

8. “Big Conspiracy” by J Hus and iceè tgm

9. “MC’s Act Like They Don’t Know” by KRS-One

10. “Radio Babylon” by Meat Beat Manifesto

11. “Troublemaker” by St. Maximus

12. “New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down” by LCD Soundsystem

13. “Don’t Glaze Me” by Dizzee Rascal

14. “Hey Boy Hey Girl” by the Chemical Brothers

15. “Lost Dimension” by Magic Castles

16. “Anything” by Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan