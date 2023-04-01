Jisoo from Blackpink has kicked off her solo endeavor with a two-song project that needs no introduction; it’s tilted Me and contains two songs, “Flower” and “All Eyes On Me.”

“Flower” opens with a snappy instrumental and finds Jisoo’s voice taking on a gentler note on the pop song. “I fly away like a blue butterfly / It’s all on you that you didn’t hold on / Even the times that we were in full bloom / A lie, lie, lie to me,” she emotionally adds in the translated lyrics, according to Genius.

Meanwhile, “All Eyes On Me” is a pure and fun dance record that lifts the listeners’ spirits with an enticing beat — perfect for the attention Jisoo demands.

Last year, Jisoo told Rolling Stone that she had some hesitancy about still being the only Blackpink member to not embark out for some solo jams.

“I’m not sure how much I want to go solo yet,” she said. “The music I listen to, the music I can do, and the music I want to do — what should I choose? I love songs with lots of instruments. I love different bands and rock music. What do people want from me? There’s a chaos of conflicting questions. So I’m still tilting my head in confusion. I’m not sure what will happen with my solo plans this year.”

Check out Jisoo’s “Flower” and “All Eyes On Me” above.