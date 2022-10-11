When the fall winds begin to swirl, it’s tough to get away from the onslaught of pumpkin spice. Loved by many and hated by even more, when autumn arrives it feels like all other flavors are no longer acceptable. Everything from lattes to candles to Twinkies to bodywash gets pumpkin spiced.

This includes, of course, beer.

Just like pumpkin spice being added to every other product on the market brings out squeals of delight and groans of annoyance, pumpkin (or pumpkin-spiced) beers are both beloved and hated by the beer-drinking community. If you enjoy them, this is your favorite time of year. If you don’t, you’ll avoid them like a pumpkin pie-flavored plague.

Regardless of the divisiveness of this beer style, brewers all over the country drop their own pumpkin-centric beers each fall. Not all of them are worth trying though. To find the ones actually worth your effort, we went to the professionals for help, asking a few of our favorite craft beer experts and brewers to tell us their go-to pumpkin beers for fall.

Keep reading to see them all.

Southern Tier Pumking

Dan Schmelzer, head brewer at Lagunitas Brewing Company in Petaluma, California

ABV: 8.6%

Average Price: $15.99 for a four-pack

Why This Beer?

Though not readily available out in the Pacific Northwest where I currently reside, Southern Tier’s Pumking Imperial Ale reminds me of the autumn days back in my native Chicago where I got my start in the industry. At 8.6%, it’s strong enough to help that summer-to-fall transition become a bit more pleasant, while the light body keeps it drinkable for the duration of whatever autumnal sport suits your fancy. A great balance of pumpkin pie spices makes this brew stand out in a crowd of this uber-seasonal style.

Oliphant Blizzard of ’91

Garth E. Beyer, certified Cicerone® and owner and founder of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, Wisconsin

ABV: 5%

Average Price: Limited Availability

Why This Beer?

Oliphant Brewing combines slices of pumpkin and pecan pie to make their annual Blizzard of ’91 beer. It’s spicy and sweet and just robust enough that it doesn’t kill your palate, but wow, do the sweetness and spicy notes dance well together. For the greatest flavor impact, let it warm up a touch.