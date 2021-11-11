We Blind Taste-Tested And Ranked Craft Lagers For Fall Sipping

Similar to the whisk(e)y and wine worlds, the beer world can seem overwhelming for beginners. From New England IPAs, goses, barrel-aged stouts, lambics, milkshake IPAs, imperial porters, it can be a daunting task to even get started. This is why so many drinkers opt to stick with their tried and true local (or national) domestic lager. We’re talking about the likes of Genesee, Old Style, Narragansett, Utica Club, Miller, and of course Budweiser. While I’d never tell you what to drink (if you enjoy drinking nothing but Genny Cream Ale that’s great), I would like to help broaden your beer-drinking horizons by at least a little bit. I’m also not going to say that only lager fans should get into the craft versions of this style. The classic, crisp, refreshing lager is the perfect respite from a robust stout or overly hoppy IPA. In fact, it just might be the best example of what a beer should actually taste like. You know, a beer that tastes like beer. To help you find a new craft lager to imbibe, I decided to once again turn to the blind taste test. I picked eight well-known (and some lesser-known) craft lagers and nosed and tasted them. Our lineup today includes: Jack’s Abby House Lager

Captain Lawrence Classic Lager

Night Shift Nite Heavy

Smuttynose Lager

Victory Classic

Creature Comforts Classic City

Brooklyn Lager

DuClaw Regular Beer Time to get our lager on! Part 1: The Taste

Taste #1 Tasting Notes: This beer has a ton going on in the aroma department. It smells like a lager should with notes of cereal grains, rice-like sweetness, subtle fruity flavor, bready malts, and just a hint of spicy hop presence at the end. The palate is loaded with more cereal sweetness, caramel malts, slight citrus zest, and a final crescendo of spicy, piney hops that ties everything together nicely. Taste #2 Tasting Notes: Complex aromas of ripe fall apples, cereal grains, bready malts, and slight spices are prevalent on the nose. On the palate, I found notable hints of clover honey, sticky toffee, caramel apples, and gentle, spicy, resinous hops that balance everything out nicely. Taste #3 Tasting Notes: This beer smells like the way I imagine beer to smell. There are obvious sweet cereal scents, lemon zest, and caramel malts upfront. Sipping it brought more lemon, herbal flavors along with caramel malts, sweet honey, and sweet corn. It’s classic and totally thirst-quenching.

Taste #4 Tasting Notes: This is a classic lager nose. There are memorable aromas of sweet caramel, bready malts, dry hay, and clover honey. The palate follows suit with flavors like sticky toffee, herbal hops, cereal grains, and more honey. The finish is sweet, slightly spicy, and very dry. Taste #5 Tasting Notes: A lot is going on with this beer’s nose. There are notes of manuka honey, ripe tropical fruits, wet grass, dry hay, bready malts, and just a touch of herbal hops. Sipping it, I noticed more ripe fruit, lemon zest, more honey, caramel, and a pleasing, spicy, hoppy finish. Taste #6 Tasting Notes: On the nose, I found hints of lemon cake, light corn, and wet grass. But not much else though. The flavor is slightly lemony with more caramel malts and subtle hops. The flavors are fairly muted and unexcited, but overall, fairly straightforward and refreshing. Taste #7 Tasting Notes: This beer smells like the lager your parents or even grandparents drank and that’s not such a bad thing. There are hints of cereal, cracker-like malts, corn, and slight citrus on the nose. The palate is highlighted by flavors like sweet corn, toffee, lemon zest, and a finish of floral, spicy, piney hops. Taste #8 Tasting Notes: This beer’s nose is fairly unique. While the caramel malt aromas are right up front. There are also floral, piney hops present. The palate is just like the nose with bready malts, caramelized sugar, and spicy, resinous hops at the finish. The hops are a little more prevalent than I’d hope in a classic lager. Part 2: The Ranking