An ’80s-focused one-day festival called Cruel World was announced for May of 2020, but like most events last year, the event had to hold off due to the pandemic. Luckily, the Pasadena-based event was able to do a pretty straightforward reschedule for next year, boasting the same packed lineup featuring iconic artists like Blondie, Morrissey, The Psychedelic Furs, and many more.

Slated for Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the Goldenvoice announced that their pre-sale will begin this Friday, June 11 at 10 AM PST. A pre-sale signup is currently available at their website for interested fans. Ticket prices begin at $159, but are also available on payment plans that require as little as $29.99, for those who might still be reeling from the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The full lineup is available below in alphabetical order. For more info visit the event’s website.

Full Lineup (ABC order):

45 Grave

Automatic

Bauhaus

Berlin

Black Marble

Blaqk Audio

Blondie

Christian Death

Cold Cave

Devo

Drab Majesty

Echo & The Bunnymen

English Beat

Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel

London After Midnight

Missing Persons

Morrissey

Public Image Ltd.

Sextile

Soft Kill

The Church

The Damned

The KVB

The Meteors

The Psychedelic Furs

TR/ST

Violent Femmes