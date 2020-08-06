Sure, today might be National IPA Day, but we celebrate this beer category 365 days per year. Even as hop bombs have fallen out of favor (about time!), hazy, fruity New England IPAs have surged (also about time!). Much of the reason we can sip an IPA every day is that it’s comprised of so many different varieties. We’re talking about way more than just the bitter, pine tree flavored brews some people think of when they imagine the style. While there are other options out there (English IPA, Black IPA, etc.), for today’s purposes, we’re going to take a look at six different IPA varieties that offer an intro course on the category. These include the classic West Coast IPA, the East Coast IPA, Double IPA, Triple IPA, Session IPA, and the Uproxx-beloved New England-Style IPA. For each entry, we’ll give you an example of a great beer to try today as well as a few other choices for your future bottle hunting.

Firestone Walker Union Jack (West Coast IPA)

The Story: If you want to sip on the pinnacle of West Coast IPAs, you can't find a much better (readily available) beer than Firestone Walker Union Jack. This 7 percent IPA is not only one of the best West Coast IPAs on the market, it's also one of the first. Named for co-founder David Walker, the "British Lion" that adorns the brewery's bottles and cans, this is the perfect pint to start National IPA Day right.

Tasting Notes: This beer is so well-balanced, sipping it will instantly help you erase the stigma of over-hopped, bitter West Coast brews. But we're not saying this beer isn't full of hops. It starts with CTZ, Cascade, and Centennial before dry hopping with Cascade, Centennial, Simcoe, Citra, Amarillo, and Chinook. But it never feels over-hopped. The result is a complex beer with hints of tropical fruits, subtle pine resin, citrus, all with a subtle malt backbone.

Also Try These: Ballast Point Sculpin, Green Flash Palate Wrecker, Stone IPA

Dogfish Head 60 Minute (East Coast IPA)

The Story: If you've never tried Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA, what on earth are you waiting for? Brewed since 2003, this unique beer is made by continually boiling Chinook, Warrior, Summit, and Amarillo hops for (you guessed it) 60 minutes. With all those hops and the intense hop flavor, you might assume this beer is 12 percent ABV. Surprisingly, it's only six percent ABV and highly sessionable.

Tasting Notes: The result of the continuous hopping is evident on the first sip. But this process doesn't make this beer overly bitter. It remains floral, well-balanced, and full of vegetal hop flavors, juicy grapefruit, and subtle pine.

Also Try These: Alchemist Focal Banger, Maine Beer Lunch, Trillium Congress Street