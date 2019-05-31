Brewers Share Their Favorite New England-Style IPAs For Summer Sipping

Getty Image

The West Coast IPA, known for its powerful, often bitter hop presence has been king of the IPAs for decades. But in recent years, brewers and drinkers have turned their attention to a new breed of IPA. Unless you’ve been sitting in a pitch-black room sipping on Natty Light tallboys for the past few years, you probably know that we’re talking about the New England-style IPA.

This hazy, juicy, much-less-bitter version of the classic IPA seems to be on every brewery menu from Bangor to Bakersfield these days. Whether you like the style or not, it’s everywhere. Brewers have taken notice as well. That’s why we asked some of our favorites to tell us their go-to New England-Style IPAs.

Bissell Brothers Substance

Jason Santamaria, co-founder and brewmaster at Second Self Brewing Co.

I travel to Maine each year to see my in-laws and always stop by Bissell Brothers to get my fix. Substance was my introduction to this style a few years ago and I really haven’t had one that is better. It’s clean, hoppy, and always so fresh.