Bartenders Name The Most Underrated IPAs On The Market

We live in a world of hype. A world where whoever yells the loudest gets the most attention. This is especially true in the beer world. Whatever brands your social media is flooded with are likely the first beers you’ll go out and buy. Or it’ll be the brands you know. Maybe you’ve gone deeper and read our lists of “the best summer beers” and the “juiciest hazy beers” — but even those can’t account for the whole, sprawling craft beer industry.

When you’re reaching for a beer, it’s hard not to get lost in the aisle or caught in the hype machine. That’s why it’s so fun to turn the whole concept of buzz on its head and talk about under-hyped beers. And today, we’re going to kick that off by highlighting underrated IPAs.

“It seems that so many breweries make too many beers today,” says Jeremy Allen, beverage director of MiniBar Hollywood in Los Angeles, when asked what leads to a beer getting too much love. “Liking one beer from a brewery doesn’t mean you will like their others. Just because they make one good one doesn’t mean their others are any good.”

The key — according to Allen (and us) — is to broaden your beer sipping horizons. Always explore new or underrated brews. To help you do this, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the underrated and under-hyped beers they love most.