The summer months are full of holidays. Some are important (Memorial Day) and others… not so much (National Filet Mignon Day). While it doesn’t carry the weight of Independence Day or Labor Day, the first Thursday of August is one we eagerly await every summer.

It’s National IPA Day.

The IPA, also known as the India Pale Ale, is still the most popular craft beer style in America. You’d be hard-pressed to find a single brewery that doesn’t produce at least one IPA. This means that there are a lot of IPAs on the market. With that comes variety. West Coast IPAs can be bitter hop bombs; juicy, tropical-flavored New England-style IPAs are anything but.

The fact is, the IPA’s popularity is at least in part the result it being so complex. Which is plenty of cause to celebrate it. To get the most out of National IPA Day, we decided to ask some of our favorite bartenders what they’ll be drinking for the occasion. Check out their answers below.

Funky Buddha Hop Gun

Marta De La Cruz Marrero, food and beverage supervisor at Burlock Coast in Fort Lauderdale

Funky Buddha Hop Gun IPA. It’s locally sourced and I like supporting local breweries. Additionally, it’s a well-balanced IPA. Not too strong but very refreshing for a hot summer day and it’s easy to drink. It pairs great with seafood.