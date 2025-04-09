Celebrity’s f*cking love launching tequila brands. Just off the top of the dome, you’ve got George Clooney, Kendall Jenner, The Rock, Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Adam Levine, Rita Ora, and Nick Jonas’ brands, and most of them have done that photoshoot where they are in an agave field dressed like a farmer taking themselves way too seriously.

So yet another celebrity launching a tequila brand isn’t automatically newsworthy, but when that person is Danny McBride, aka Kenny Powers, aka Neal Gamby, aka Jesse Gemstone — we can’t help but be intrigued. At the very least, we can expect McBride to approach things tongue-in-cheek ala Matthew McConaughey’s Pantalones (pantalones meants pants). And McBride did not disappoint!

His brand, Don Gato, features a website that shows McBride, his friend Steve Little, and a masked luchador maniacally petting cats in an agave field. There are samurai swords, middle-aged men in roller skates, and a fever dream vibe that feels like you stepped straight into McBride’s weird, weird world. A celebrity tequila brand that comes across as refreshing? What a concept!

But just because this new brand is coming from a cool place conceptually, that doesn’t mean it’ tastes any good. So we set out to find out how Don Gato stacks up by taste-testing the brand’s unaged blanco expression. Here are our thoughts.

Don Gato Blanco

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $36.34

The Tequila:

Something that struck us about Don Gato’s marketing is how prominently this brand wants you to know that it is an additive-free tequila. Yes, “additive-free” is all the rage in the tequila scene right now, so this would be a smart move from any tequila brand trying to get a foothold into an oversaturated market, but it is pretty novel for celebrity brands.

Celebrity brands tend to go for easy-to-drink expressions, going heavy on vanilla notes and softened flavors, but Don Gato wants to put the herbal and earthy lowland agave it uses front and center, and we appreciate that. According to Don Gato’s site, the tequila consists of just three ingredients: agave, pure water, and “raw emotions.”

There isn’t too much information on the site that lets us know how this tequila is actually made, but Don Gato says that the agave is tahona crushed, and distilled in copper pots. We’d love more clarification on the agave-roasting process, but we couldn’t find it.

What we do know is that Don Gato is produced at NOM 1607, Grupo Solave, the same distillery that makes Kendal Jenner’s 818. Many tequilas out of this distillery utilize stone ovens, but the full distillery equipment also features an autoclave and boiling tank. But enough about the process — let’s get into what this stuff tastes like.

Tasting Notes:

Nose: What sticks out immediately to me is how buttery this tequila comes across. I’m getting a hint of popcorn butter, the tartness of granny smith apples, and a hint of chili spice. I have to hand it to Don Gato, this is pretty inviting stuff.