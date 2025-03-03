For the true Goggins-heads out there (a.k.a. Justified fans), that moment has been going on for well over a decade. But the oft-shirtless actor has reached a new level of popularity thanks to playing “Ghoul Daddy” on Fallout and older-man-with-a-hot-younger-girlfriend Rick Hatchett on The White Lotus. But don’t forget about Goggins’ finest post-Justified role: Uncle Baby Billy on The Righteous Gemstones , which is returning for its fourth and final season soon.

Plot

Let’s begin with the official season 4 logline: “The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. Despite constant bickering, Gemstone family ties run deep, and this season, the family’s codependence is tested as they attempt to move forward without letting go of their storied past.”

The season 3 finale, in which Aimee-Leigh’s Force ghost watches her family crush stuff with a monster truck, could have worked as a series finale. But that’s because The Righteous Gemstones co-creator and star Danny McBride aims to have every season of his shows to feel like a complete story. “I ultimately want people to watch this more than once,” he told GQ. “We take a lot of time with the layers of this, with the type of comedy, with the nuance, because I just feel like shows that I’ve loved in the past, it’s not something that I’ve just watched week to week. It’s something I’ve watched week to week, and then I’ve gone back and revisited it just like I would a movie I like.”

As for season 4, McBride teased that patriarch Eli (John Goodman) is “going through some things in his life and trying to figure out how to take the next steps into whatever lays ahead for him,” while his son, Kelvin (Adam Devine), has “found a way to monetize being out of the closet” which “bristles” Jesse (McBride). There’s also Judy and BJ (Edi Patterson and Tim Baltz in god-tier performances), who “deal with an unexpected tragedy this season that tests their relationship and their love,” and Baby Billy (Goggins), who “has found more success than we’ve ever seen him before.”

McBride added:

“We take some massive swings this season with some stuff I don’t think the audience is going to see coming, and I’m very excited to see how it plays.”

As long as Keefe is happy, I’m happy.

Cast

The whole Gemstones extended family is back. There’s Danny McBride as Jesse, Adam Devine as Kelvin, John Goodman as Eli, Edi Patterson as Judy, Cassidy Freeman as Amber, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh, and, of course, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman and Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman.