This Batched Eggnog Recipe Is Perfect For The Holiday Season

Eggnog is deceptively easy to make. It just takes time. And that time commitment causes a lot of people to tap out and make a grocery store run for all their nog needs. If you do make your eggnog at home, you can control everything that goes into it and that’s worth it in our estimation.

Eggnog is pretty simple ingredients-wise: Cream, eggs, nutmeg, salt, sugar, and … that’s about it. The rest is the booze you want to add to the mix. Store-bought versions will have thickeners, dyes, and “natural flavors” added. But let’s get back to the booze. The storebought version will be a little thicker in an unspoken understanding that you’re going to cut it with bourbon, rum, or brandy. But, we’d argue, adding your favorite spirit after the eggnog is made makes it a little too harsh and doesn’t properly layer the spirits into the nog.

That’s why we’re making a big batch of very old-school boozy eggnog below. Our nog has Kentucky bourbon, Cuban rum, and Spanish brandy built right into it. It does need to settle overnight before you dive in, but as the late Tom Petty said, the waiting is the hardest part. Let’s get into it!