When we talked about alcohol that is iconically American, we tend to talk about bourbon and craft beer and then, to a drastically lesser degree, applejack and rye whiskey. Sometimes hard cider gets lost in the shuffle, even though it’s one of the most historical alcoholic beverages in the United States.

“Hard cider was in existence pre-prohibition, it is truly a historical beverage,” says Bridget Blacklock, CCO at Vermont Cider Company. “It has been around forever; it has been documented from the earliest days since the founding of America.”

In the early 1990s, Woodchuck reinvigorated the hard cider category in the United States. A decade ago, many of the big brewers saw the popularity of cider increase and decided to enter the space.

“Today’s hard ciders have evolved and changed to be less sweet,” Blacklock says. “Which has been great for reaching new drinkers as well.”

It helps that hard cider is also a great fall drink.

“Though we have waived away many seasonal traditions related to food in the last several years, a lot of people still associate cider with the fall apple harvest and perhaps even with the freedom and carefree joy of childhood,” says Darian Everding, talent and product development manager at London Underground in Ames, Iowa.

We couldn’t agree more. That’s why today we decided to list and rank eight hard ciders perfect for fall. Each of these picks offers a gateway between beer and cider — keep scrolling to see them all.

8) Downeast Cider Donut

ABV: 5.2%

Average Price: $12.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Cider:

What’s more fall-like than cider paired with cider donuts? Well, how about a hard cider crafted to mimic the flavor of a glazed donut? A pressed cider base and a kick of sweetness make this an autumnal treat.

Tasting Notes:

A nose of ripe apples, cinnamon, sugar, and vanilla greets your nostrils before your first sip. The palate is sweet, almost dessert-like with a tart apple base propped up with cinnamon and sugar. It’s not over-the-top sweet but might be a little indulgent for some drinkers.

Bottom Line:

This hard cider is exactly as it seems. It’s supposed to taste like a sugar, sweet, cinnamon cider donut and that’s exactly what it tastes like.

7) Austin Eastciders Original

ABV: 5%

Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack

The Cider:

Austin Eastciders is a big name in the cider game. Its flagship flavor is made with pressed dessert apples from the US and bittersweet apples from Europe. It’s known for its tart, crisp, fairly dry flavor profile.

Tasting Notes:

The nose is all crisp apples. Almost like the apple juice you remember from your childhood with a little earthiness added in. The palate is almost sparkling wine-like with fruit esters, tart apples, and a very crisp, dry finish. It’s almost too dry and bitter, unless that’s fully the vibe you like.

Bottom Line:

While this hard cider might appeal to fans of very dry pilsners, it’s definitely not a first-day hard cider for most. You’ll likely want to start with something slightly sweeter.

6) Jack’s Hard Cider Dry Hopped

ABV: 5.5%

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

The Cider:

One of the reasons hard ciders are so great for beer fans is the fact that many cideries are actually adding hops to their ciders. This is the case with Jack’s Hard Cider Dry Hopped, a hard cider that’s dry-hopped throughout the fermentation process.

Tasting Notes:

A surprising nose of tart apples and floral, fragrant hops is the first thing you notice with this hard cider. The palate continues this trend with wet grass, tart apples, slight citrus, and more floral, slightly bitter hops. The hops are a little heavy-handed, and this won’t be for everyone.

Bottom Line:

If you enjoy bold hops and tart cider, this is a great choice for you. If you want something a little more subtle, look elsewhere.

5) Ship Bottom Cider Donut Hard Cider

ABV: 5.5%

Average Price: $13.99 for a six-pack

The Cider:

Cinnamon, sugar, and surprisingly cardamom are added to pressed Pennsylvania apples. This naturally gluten-free 5.5% ABV hard cider was created to taste just like a classic cider donut.

Tasting Notes:

The nose is loaded with aromas of cinnamon, wintry spices, and caramel apples. Drinking it only heightens the experience. The apple is tart and refreshing with slight acidity and the cinnamon, sugar, and cardamom deliver a warming, fall-centric flavor profile.

Bottom Line:

While still a fairly sweet, spiced cider, Ship Bottom Cider Donut is surprisingly well-balanced for sugar and spiced hard cider. That being said, it might veer too far in that direction for hardcore beer fans.

4) 1911 Honeycrisp

ABV: 6.9%

Average Price: $12 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Cider:

If you’re a pilsner fan and you want to try a hard cider, look no further than 1911 Honeycrisp. This award-winning hard cider is made with 100% estate-grown, pressed Honeycrisp apples. They’re known for their crisp, sweet flavor.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find candy apples, honey, and an earthy herbal quality. While subtle, the aromas draw you in. The palate is semi-sweet, but not acidic or bitter with crisp, sweet apple juice, more honey, and light citrus. This is a subtly sweet, refreshing hard cider.

Bottom Line:

While some hard ciders are either overly dry and acidic and others are over-the-top sweet, 1911 Honeycrisp is perfectly situated right in the middle.

3) Incline Hopped Cider

ABV: 6.5%

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

The Cider:

Incline Cider’s flagship offering is its Hopped Cider. It starts with a pressed hard cider that’s “lightly” dry-hopped with Galaxy, Citra, and Cascade hops. It’s known for its complex, balanced flavor profile.

Tasting Notes:

Right away, you notice hops on the nose. It smells more like a beer than a hard cider at first. When you take a moment to breathe it in, you’ll notice some tart apple mixed in there as well. The palate is also hop-centric with a lightly tart, subtly acidic profile with slightly sour, crisp, honey-fruity flavors and floral, piney, slightly bitter hops.

Bottom Line:

Hoppy, slightly sweet, tart, and acidic. This hard cider had everything a beer drinker could crave. Try this instead of a classic European pilsner this fall.

2) Abandoned Hard Cider Hopped

ABV: 6%

Average Price: $16.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Cider:

This is a unique hard cider for a variety of reasons. For one, it’s dry-hopped with whole cone New York State-grown hops, but it’s also aged for up to a year. The result is a hoppy, complex, flavorful hard cider that has to be imbibed to be believed.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find aromas of honey, ripe melons, lemon zest, crisp apples, and floral, earthy hops. The palate is surprisingly fruity with caramel apples, honeysuckle, citrus, and floral, piney hops. It’s sweet, herbal, complex, and unforgettable.

Bottom Line:

Aged and dry-hopped, this sounds more like your favorite beer than a hard cider. If you can find some Abandoned Hard Cider Hopped, grab as much as you can.

1) Citizen Cider The Lake Hopper

ABV: 6.2%

Average Price: $12.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Cider:

This 6.2% ABV hard cider from Burlington, Vermont’s Citizen Cider is naturally gluten-free, is made from apples pressed at the cidery’s Flynn Ave Press House, has no sugar added, and is dry-hopped with 100% Cascade hops. The result is a tart, crisp, citrus, and pine-filled cider experience.

Tasting Notes:

Complex aromas of ripe apple, citrus zest, honey, and floral, herbal hops greet your nose before your first sip. On the palate, you’ll notice hints of honey, tart apples, lemon peel, wet grass, and floral, earthy, slightly piney, bitter hops. It’s slightly acidic, tart, and refreshing.

Bottom Line:

There are a surprising number of “hopped” hard ciders on the market. Many are perfect for beer drinkers hoping to branch out into cider. Citizen Cider The Lake Hopper with its floral, citrus Cascade hops flavor is one of the best.