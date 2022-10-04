It’s officially autumn and it has been for a little bit now. We don’t really care. We’re not ready to dive solely into malty, darker beers just yet. We’re still not done with West Coast IPAs, summer wasn’t long enough to enjoy all of that resinous, hoppy goodness. In fact, we’ll continue drinking hoppy, dank, over-the-top, bitter IPAs even when the days become bitterly cold and the snow begins to fly.

While we can all easily stroll into our neighborhood markets or local beer store and grab a well-known West Coast IPA from the likes of Lagunitas, Stone, Green Flash, Ballast Point, or some other big name and be completely happy, it’s nice to make some new discoveries, too. Give some lesser-known West Coast IPAs their due, y’know?

Below, you’ll find eight of our favorite, underrated, flavorful, dank, piney West Coast IPAs. All are complex, loaded with bold hop flavors, perfectly bitter, and highly underappreciated. Keep scrolling to see the full ranking!

8) Fair State Big Doinks

ABV: 6.5%

Average Price: $10 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer:

This year-round West Coast IPA from Minnesota’s Fair State Brewing Cooperative is brewed with London ale yeast, Carafoam, and 2-row malts, as well as Columbus Cryo hops. It’s known for its dank, piney, slightly tropical flavor profile.

Tasting Notes:

It all starts with a classic West Coast nose of pine, citrus peels, and tropical fruits. It’s a little more subdued and lacking pine than most though. The palate is filled with pineapple, grapefruit, caramel malts, and a muted bitterness that is sort of underwhelming.

Bottom Line:

This isn’t a bad IPA interpretation. It just lacks to bitter punch we hope for with a bold, West Coast IPA. It’s a little bland in that department — everything else is really nice.

7) Offshoot Escape

ABV: 7.1%

Average Price: $15.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer:

Offshoot is just that, an offshoot of The Bruery. Its West Coast IPA is brewed with wheat and 2-row malts. It gets its piney, resinous, grapefruit, and pineapple flavors from the addition of Mosaic, Strata, Simcoe, and Amarillo hops.

Tasting Notes:

Grapefruit, lemon zest, light caramel malts, and pine needles are prevalent on the nose. The nose is extremely welcoming. While the palate is loaded with more grapefruit, dank, resinous pine, and some tropical fruit flavors, it’s just a little less exciting than the nose and has more malt presence than we’d expect for a classic West Coast IPA. The finish is a little abrasive.

Bottom Line:

While this beer ticks all the West Coast IPA boxes, the piney, the resinous finish is a little too aggressive for some palates. We like a little bitterness, but this one takes it a tad far. Unless that’s your jam.