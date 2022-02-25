When it comes to rum cocktails, there’s often a lot of sugar involved. That is in large part to tropical drink culture layering in the sugars and fruit juices. But, as with all cocktails, rum cocktails go far beyond just being tropical juice and sugar bombs.

Case in point, the El Presidente. This gem is the perfect, refined, and, dare we say, grown-up rum cocktail. Especially for a weekend that bridges winter and spring.

This drink goes back to Havana in the 1920s, a time and place where so many great cocktails were born. The drink has roots in the old colonial “presidents” of Cuba of the era but has a muddled history at best (no pun intended). Overall, the drink is built from white or light rum, bianco vermouth, orange liqueur, and a touch of grenadine.

This is an easy stirrer that you can master at home with a little practice. It’s also a deeply layered cocktail that feels like a level up on both your palate and cocktail mixing game. Let’s get into it!

