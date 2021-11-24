It’s Thanksgiving and it’s pretty likely you’re going to need a cocktail before the long weekend is over. Maybe more than one. Our pick this year — our official Thanksgiving cocktail, no less — is a modern classic, the Black Manhattan.

The beauty of this cocktail is the rush of botanicals that mix with a good and herbal rye whiskey. The herbal notes, sweetness, and bitter spices all pair wonderfully with a big holiday meal. Another great aspect is that — and this is true of all Manhattans — you can easily batch this cocktail. Just times each ingredient by, say, six and you’ll have enough for everyone around the table to enjoy.

Okay, we all know we want to get to the good stuff, so let’s get mixing!