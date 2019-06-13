Tyler Allix

Right now it’s summer — the weather is warm, your schedule is open, and you’re probably filling your days with pool parties, BBQ, and the outdoors. What if we told you, it doesn’t have to end? Because while the rest of us are wearing sweaters and trying to stay warm next winter, you could be partying it up down south on the Costa Rican coastline where the jungle meets the ocean at Envision Festival.

Held in Uvita, Costa Rica, at the Rancho La Merced, 2020 marks Envision’s 10th anniversary, and as a result, the festival organizers have decided to expand the festival an additional three days for a 7-day experience that allows guests more time to take advantage of the off-site excursions like surfing lessons, scuba diving, horseback riding, canyoning, and waterfall tours.

“There is so much happening during the 4-day festival, that most people only attend a few workshops over the whole weekend. This [expansion] allows attendees to dive a bit deeper with our world-class leaders, have more time for adventures and not have to deal with the challenge of traveling around Costa Rica days before or after,” Envision Co-Founder and Creative Director Josh Wendel said in a press release.