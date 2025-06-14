Liquid Ministry Travel Bags Price: $30 As a professional whiskey critic, I absolutely swear by Liquid Ministry. They have some awesome whiskey sample bottles, which allow you to either gift a few ounces of your favorite whiskey to a friend or loved one or use them as a TSA-approved traveling device, so you can bring a pour of the good stuff with you when you travel. The Liquid Ministry Travel Bag is their latest product, which allows you to load up to 6 sample bottles in a convenient case. Again, you can fill them to the brim with whiskey and keep them in a carry-on or checked bag when traveling, making it extremely convenient. Buy it here. Aubi & Ramsa Kentucky Crème Brûlée Boozy Ice Cream Price: $23 1 pint Aubi & Ramsa is a quickly growing boozy ice cream brand that began in the Sunshine State but has since expanded to the New York area. With several flavors incorporating bourbon (and other whiskeys, gin, vodka, and tequila too), this is a great gift not just for a Father’s Day treat, but also for some summertime sweets. There’s an Old Fashioned flavor that’s even more delicious than the genuine article, but this Kentucky Crème Brûlée, made with real Maker’s Mark bourbon, is our favorite of the bunch. Buy it here.

Michter’s Pot Still Silk Tie Price: $150 Being the best-dressed at any whiskey-centric event is easy when you’ve got accessories that lean into the aesthetic. With this Italian-made, 100% silk tie from Michter’s, your dad will be nailing the look with a subtle flex that indicates he’s in the know without trying too hard. Buy it here. Stave & Bean Peerless Bourbon Barrel Aged Brazilian Coffee Price: $25 This is a product that UPROXX’s head whiskey critic uses every single day: Stave & Bean coffee. This delicious bourbon barrel-aged coffee is enhanced by an infusion of Peerless Distillery’s flavorful whiskey and delivers a mellow, decadent cup of Joe every single time. Explore their other flavors, or kick it up to dark roast if you dare, but this bourbon barrel-aged medium roast coffee is the sweet spot. Buy it here.

Weller by Cohiba 2024 Cigars Price: $300 Is your dad fond of cigars? There are plenty of great ones out there, but if you want to see worlds collide and add a bourbon twist, then these Cohiba cigars, which use a Broadleaf binder that was aged in Weller Full Proof barrels, will do the job just fine. Buy it here. Louis Vuitton Boîte Cocktail Monogram Macassar Canvas Price: $25,900 We’re throwing this one in just for fun, as most people would be much better served grabbing our utilitarian suggestions above. But if you’re truly looking to make a splash (and a cocktail) with a special father this Father’s Day, then we thought it would be worth it to point you in the direction of the most high-end portable cocktail trunk that money can buy. Of course, if mobility and money are of no concern, there’s also the Louis Vuitton Malle Cocktail Trunk, which can be yours for a tidy sum of $161,000. Buy it here.

Buffalo Trace x Bettinardi Putter Price: $900 This exemplary luxury gift weds whiskey and golf, making it a fantastic purchase for either yourself (we won’t tell dad) or the golf-loving bourbon enthusiast in your life. The high-quality headcovers sold out quickly, but the premium putters sport Buffalo Trace and Bettinardi branding for an eye-catching twist that combines your dad’s favorite hobbies. Buy it here. Taste Select Repeat Digital Gift Card Price: Starts At $50 If you’re not familiar with Taste Select Repeat, here’s the short and sweet: they’re some of the industry’s premier barrel pickers and also one of its top digital retailers. On their digital platform, you’ll find not only their single-barrel selections of whiskey (and other spirits) but also a full retail store with everyday favorites and allocated bourbon alike. These guys don’t just have what your dad wants, they have stuff he doesn’t even know he wants yet thanks to their curated selection of goods. Buy it here.

Bourbon Lore: Legends Of American Whiskey Price: $80 Bourbon Lore has made a huge splash on the whiskey world, with luxury experiences and premium liquid collaborations catching the eye of big-name brands like Bardstown Bourbon Company, Holladay Distillery, and Heaven Hill. The phenomenon all began with one man, Mason Walker, and his multi-million dollar investment in buying some of the rarest bourbon on the planet. In Bourbon Lore: Legends Of American Whiskey, with the help of veteran spirits writer Clay Risen, he connects the threads of bourbon’s history and highlights some of the most legendary bottles in the world, which also happen to have a home in the Bourbon Lore collection. This is the book that every bourbon enthusiast will want, and every respectable bourbon enthusiast will own. Help your dad out and make him one of the cool kids with this book. Buy it here. Van Winkle: The Bespoke Barrels Price: $800 It’s quite simple: the most luxurious whiskey book in the entire world is this voluminous tome on bourbon’s most celebrated and oft-misunderstood brand: Pappy Van Winkle. Written by Gil L. Schwarz, Van Winkle: The Bespoke Barrels utilizes the world’s most premium publication methods, including print on hand-sewn, acid-free, 200 gsm Japanese Art Paper, with archival quality intended to last for generations, a satin ribbon page marker, all fully bound in genuine, runway-quality leather. The quality of the book itself aside, Gil has the most complete Pappy Van Winkle collection in the world, and with Julian Van Winkle III’s oversight and ultimate blessing, he’s assembled the untold stories behind the most coveted bourbon brand on the planet. Your father can utilize it as an unparalleled resource or the most baller coffee table book in human history; the choice is his. Buy it here.

The Bourbon Drinker’s Companion Price: $30 Colin Spoelman, the founder of Kings County Distillery in Brooklyn, New York, has long been an insightful whiskey writer, and his pen is as sharp as it’s ever been in his newest book: The Bourbon Drinker’s Companion. In the book, Spoelman explores America’s distilleries, big and small, to elucidate enthusiasts on the effect that branding, taste, region, and distilling processes have on America’s Native Spirit from the vantage point of the actual creators behind it. Complete with infographics, tasting notes, pricing information, distilling methods, and everything in between, this is pretty much the only book that any whiskey-curious dad might need to get into the world of bourbon. Buy it here. Pappy Van Winkle Single Serve Old Fashioned Mix Price: $20 Unless you’re willing to bend over backwards and drop a major bankroll, let’s face it: Dad isn’t getting a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon for Father’s Day. How about the next best thing? It’s hard enough finding a single great Old Fashioned for $20 these days, but with this pack from Pappy & Co., you’ll get 5 Old Fashioneds that are aged in retired Pappy Van Winkle barrels, and all for an Andrew Jackson. Buy it here.

Four Roses Ten Recipe Tasting Experience Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Price: $150 For years, bourbon enthusiasts only had two ways of trying all ten recipes of Four Roses whiskey: actually going to the distillery for a barrel pick (a highly limited experience) or searching far and wide for private label selections from every single recipe. Now, those painstaking options are neutralized because you can buy all ten recipes in a single shot, thanks to this tasting set that’s more than worth the money on time saved alone. With this one, you don’t have to know what dad’s favorite whiskey is; he can decide for himself. Buy it here. Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit Single Barrel Bourbon Price: $60 Look, as a professional whiskey critic, I literally try hundreds of whiskeys each year. Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit is probably the best in the country, as it is not only a flavorful and classic example of Kentucky-style bourbon, but also each bottle is drawn from a single cask. That means every single one is slightly different, and allows your dad to taste a truly one-of-a-kind experience. Even if your dad has a ton of bourbon, he’s all but guaranteed to have never tried the individual barrel bourbon in this bottle. Buy it here.

Kings County Barrel Strength Bourbon Price: $99 Kings County is New York City’s oldest distillery, and all that experience is brought to full bear with their Barrel Strength Bourbon. For their premier, undiluted offering, the brand uses some of their oldest barrels, which are aged between 4 and 7 years. The real draw here is that it was recently awarded a Double Gold Medal at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition, making it one of the best non-Kentucky bourbons in the entire country. Buy it here. Old Fitzgerald 7-Year Bottled In Bond Bourbon Price: $110 This one is a brand-new expression from one of America’s best distilleries: Heaven Hill. Not only is it delicious whiskey that earned top honors on our “Best Whiskey To Chase This June” list, but it also comes housed in a truly gift-worthy package that your dad will love too. Bonus points for the fact that it can easily be reused as a decanter once he finally drains the full bottle. Buy it here.