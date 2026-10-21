Fairuza Balk Talks The Cross-Generational Appeal Of Nancy Downs & Her Halloween Must-Haves On ‘Good Spirits’

It’s been thirty years since cult classic The Craft hit theaters, and lead witch Nancy Downs remains one of the coolest Halloween icons of all time. So for the final episode of Good Spirits, the BACARDÍ and UPROXX series pairing horror icons with a cocktail and a few good stories, we caught up with the woman who brought her to life: Fairuza Balk.

Balk walked us through how Nancy would roll up to a party, “Nancy walks into a Halloween party, she just owns it because she is that ferocious, and she knows she’s unstoppable, which makes her very dangerous,” she says.

And the appeal of Nancy Downs isn’t limited to one generation, she’s truly cross-generational. Balk explains “I once saw a grandmother, a mother, a daughter, and a baby all dressed like Nancy Downs… all of them wearing exactly the same thing… She inspired people to embody that ferocity.”

Throughout the episode, Balk runs us through how she started researching for The Craft, digs into the spiritual side of Halloween, and describes her perfect Halloween party, where everyone’s “dressed to the nines.” She reveals her favorite party drink (spoiler: it’s a BACARDÍ and cola), the ingredients she considers mandatory, and the playlist she’d queue up for the night.

Balk brings a playful, menacing quality to the whole episode that makes her a joy to watch. Check out her episode of Good Spirits above, then pour yourself a BACARDÍ and cola and get started on your Nancy Downs costume.

Latest Articles
Watch St. Mary Play Her Demo For Illenium On The First Episode Of ‘The Next Gear’
by: Uproxx authors
Charli XCX Just Announced A New Two-Year Partnership She Promises Will Be ‘A Little Chaotic’
by: Uproxx authors
The “BACARDÍ Spookito,” Is Our Favorite Cocktail Of The Halloween Season — Here Is How To Make It
by: Uproxx authors
Freddie Prinze Jr. Breaks Down His Perfect Halloween Party On Bacardí And UPROXX’s ‘Good Spirits’
by: Uproxx authors
BACARDÍ & UPROXX’s ‘Good Spirits’ Kicks Off With ‘Terrifier’ Scream Queen Lauren LaVera
by: Uproxx authors
Watch This Exclusive BTS Content From Kashus Culpepper’s Honda Stage Performance
by: Uproxx authors