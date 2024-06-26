Boasting the most extensive collection of historic structures within the park, visitors will find restored log cabins, barns, gristmills, churches, and other buildings that offer a glimpse into the lives of early mountain residents. While the loop road offers a scenic drive, several trails branch off – the Abrams Falls Trail is a popular option, culminating in a cascading waterfall. The loop is open year-round, but expect heavy traffic during peak season (summer and fall). Newfound Gap Road Newfound Gap Road is a scenic 31-mile highway that winds its way from Cherokee, North Carolina, through the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Known for its breathtaking panoramic views, diverse ecosystems, and title as the lowest drivable pass through the Smokies, the road reaches an elevation of over 5,000 feet at Newfound Gap – the highest point accessible by car in the Smokies. Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail Make sure to take a drive on the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail, a 5.5-mile long one-way loop where visitors can make a stop at the Noah “Bud” Ogle’s self-guided nature trail before heading on to the trailhead for Rainbow Falls, one of the park’s most popular waterfall trails. WHERE TO STAY: Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort And Waterpark Located just minutes from the park between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort and Water Park w

as the perfect spot to relax after hiking and exploring on my last visit. Location is super important on a trip like this when there’s so much ground to cover, so I appreciated the resort’s closeness to everything, yet not actually being in the touristy and crowded downtown area. I stayed in a one-bedroom deluxe king villa that felt very upscale while still keeping with the Smoky Mountain vibes. The suite had a large kitchen, seating area with a fireplace, dining room, huge bathroom, laundry, and a bedroom with a large whirlpool tub. The balcony was spacious and accessible from the seating area and bedroom, making it easy to catch the incredible sunrises, sunsets, and foggy “smoke” the Smokies are known for. The resort is family-friendly — I mean, it is home to the area’s largest indoor water park — but it didn’t feel cheesy at all. I loved visiting the Serenity Spa on-site for an oxygen facial followed by a glass of bubbly before dining at Southern Comfort, the on-site restaurant. The resort is massive but without feeling overwhelming, with multiple pools, a shuttle service, hiking trails, a marketplace, and almost anything else I could want or need. The service was exceptional, and the view from the room was truly breathtaking. There are many options for room types here, from studios all the way up to five-bedroom villas – so rates will vary, but can start under $200 during the week in the off-season, with rates over $800 per night on the weekends and busier season. WHERE TO EAT AND DRINK: The Greenbrier For an elevated steakhouse dining experience (that is said to be one of the most haunted places in town), head to The Greenbrier. The former mountain lodge in the 1930s is now a local favorite with a chef-driven menu, cozy lodge-speakeasy vibes, and inventive cocktails. I opted for the Beef Wellington that was cooked to perfection, along with “The Dylan” – touted as Gatlinburgs most famous cocktail – made with Heaven’s Door Bourbon, flaming pecans extinguished with a sniffer glass where black-cherry ice spheres are dropped in before the cask strength Bourbon, house-made Madagascar vanilla bean syrup, and bitters. Starters begin at $14, and entrees range from $26-$160 for a 40 oz. Tomahawk Ribeye. Southern Comfort Head to Southern Comfort restaurant for cozy Southern home cooking and a cocktail (or two or three). Located at Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort, the new restaurant—in partnership with Southern Comfort—offers a blend of Southern favorites with a Creole flair. The menu includes barbecue, macaroni and cheese, chicken, and dumplings. I indulged in a large portion of pulled pork with mac and cheese before enjoying a tableside s’more. Starters begin at around $10, with dinner entrees at $18. Wild Bear Tavern

Tennessee’s Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge areas are known for being extremely touristy and kitschy. While I love some kitsch, I always aim to find the slightly off-the-beaten-path hidden gems whenever I travel – Wild Bear Tavern fits the bill. Unassumingly located in a roadside motel in Pigeon Forge, the authentic German restaurant is a must-stop. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, I visited for breakfast, where I ordered chicken and waffles ($16) coupled with a fantastic Bloody Mary. Breakfasts start around $10, lunch around $17, and dinner entrees begin at $19. Ole Smoky Distillery No visit to Gatlinburg would be complete without a stop at Ole Smoky Distillery, the first federally licensed distillery in town. I visited “The Holler,” which is America’s most visited distillery, downtown for a tour and tasting, where I was immersed in the rich history of Appalachian moonshine making. Learning about the traditional methods and moonshine’s role in the region’s culture was fascinating, and sampling the wide variety of flavors was an experience unlike any other. From the classic Blue Flame Moonshine to more adventurous options like Mint Chocolate Chip Whiskey, Banana Pudding Moonshine, and other seasonal specialties, your palette is in for a wild ride. I loved the lively atmosphere, with live bluegrass music and friendly staff at every turn. At The Holler location, regular tastings are $7, and premium tastings are $10. Distillery tours, including the tour, tasting, and exclusive t-shirt, are $37.95. Cliff Top Grill & Bar If you’re headed up the chondola (part chair lift-part Gondola) into Anakeesta during your trip, have a meal at Cliff Top Restaurant – a literal elevated dining experience. The food was satisfying, and I loved the 360-degree views of the Smokies. You’ll need to purchase admission to Anakeesta to access the restaurant, which involves taking the chondola or a bus to the top of the mountain before enjoying your classic American dishes inside or outdoors. I enjoyed my Campfire Trout, which was cornmeal-crusted and pan-fried with lemon butter, but the real stars were the starters – I recommend the fried green tomatoes. Starters begin at $7, and entrees at $15. WHERE TO EXPLORE OUTSIDE THE PARK: Dollywood If visiting the Great Smoky Mountains from mid-March through January, include a day at Dollywood. Yes, you heard me – a day spent at Dolly Parton’s theme park will absolutely charm all ages. During my last visit, I spent the day eating (don’t miss the Grist Mill Cinnamon Bread), listening to amazing musicians, and visiting the Dolly Parton Museum, but if rides are your thing, there are plenty of those. Adult tickets start at $92. Anakeesta Gatlinburg is an uber-popular family vacation destination, so you’ll find plenty of activities for all ages – one of the coolest being Anakeesta. The mountain-top adventure park has the requisite rides and family-friendly activities while still catering to adults with plenty of outdoor bars, restaurants, photo-ops, and the breathtaking Astra Lumina night walk — when the forest is illuminated by artistic light displays and captivating, slightly trippy storytelling. Tickets for adults start at $34.99.