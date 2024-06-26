When considering a National Park vacation, many might imagine a road trip through the Western States, with red rocks, canyons, and deserts everywhere. And while I absolutely recommend that trip, you might be surprised to find that the quintessential Western National Park trip you may have imagined is not the most popular – not by a long shot. In fact, the most visited National Park is actually east of the Mississippi.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee is always at the top of the “most visited” list regarding National Park sites. With just under 13.3 million visitors in 2023, the second most visited National Park – the Grand Canyon – counted just 4.7 million. And this isn’t a fluke; the park has long been the most visited in the system, with incredible hiking trails, gorgeous drives, and the nearby towns of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge catering to visitors worldwide.
I’ve visited the area multiple times and recently again spent a long weekend exploring the park and the nearby cities. Here are my recommendations.
WHERE TO EXPLORE IN THE PARK:
Hiking Trails
Laurel Falls Trail:
The Laurel Falls Trail is one of the most popular hikes in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and for good reason. The relatively easy 2.4-mile roundtrip hike leads to a cascading 80-foot waterfall, Laurel Falls. The paved trail winds through a lush forest, with plenty of opportunities to spot wildflowers and wildlife along the way.
Difficulty: Easy to moderate. The trail is paved the entire way, and the elevation gain is only about 300 feet.
Distance: The roundtrip distance is 2.4 miles.
Alum Cave Trail to Mount LeConte:
The Alum Cave Trail to Mount LeConte is a challenging but rewarding hike rated as the number 1 hike in the park on AllTrails. But with a total of 11 miles out and back, with an elevation gain of over 2,700 feet, it’s not for beginners. The first part of the trail is relatively easy but becomes steeper and more challenging as you get closer to Alum Cave, a large rock overhang that was once used to mine alum. From Alum Cave, the trail continues up a series of switchbacks to the top of Mount LeConte, with 360-degree panoramic views of the surrounding mountains.
Difficulty: Challenging
Distance: 11 miles
Clingman’s Dome Observation Tower Trail:
Clingman’s Dome Observation Tower Trail offers a short and rewarding hike to the highest point not just in Great Smoky Mountains National Park but in Tennessee. Climb the 54-foot observation tower for breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding mountains where, on a clear day, you can see up to 100 miles into Tennessee, North Carolina, and sometimes even Georgia and Virginia. Standing at 6,643 feet, temperatures at the top can be 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than in the lowlands, and the famous Smokies clouds and fog are also common, so there’s a possibility of limited views. Luckily, the hike is easy if you end up in the clouds.
Difficulty: Easy
Distance: 1.3 miles roundtrip
Scenic Drives
Cades Cove Loop Road
Cades Cove Scenic Loop Road, an 11-mile one-way paved road that winds through the Cades Cove valley within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, is a must-do for nearly every visitor to the park. Known for its rich history, abundant wildlife, and scenic beauty, Cades Cove was home to European settlers from the early 1800s until the mid-20th century, when the land was acquired for the national park.
Boasting the most extensive collection of historic structures within the park, visitors will find restored log cabins, barns, gristmills, churches, and other buildings that offer a glimpse into the lives of early mountain residents. While the loop road offers a scenic drive, several trails branch off – the Abrams Falls Trail is a popular option, culminating in a cascading waterfall. The loop is open year-round, but expect heavy traffic during peak season (summer and fall).
Newfound Gap Road
Newfound Gap Road is a scenic 31-mile highway that winds its way from Cherokee, North Carolina, through the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Known for its breathtaking panoramic views, diverse ecosystems, and title as the lowest drivable pass through the Smokies, the road reaches an elevation of over 5,000 feet at Newfound Gap – the highest point accessible by car in the Smokies.
Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail
Make sure to take a drive on the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail, a 5.5-mile long one-way loop where visitors can make a stop at the Noah “Bud” Ogle’s self-guided nature trail before heading on to the trailhead for Rainbow Falls, one of the park’s most popular waterfall trails.
WHERE TO STAY:
Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort And Waterpark
Located just minutes from the park between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort and Water Park w
as the perfect spot to relax after hiking and exploring on my last visit. Location is super important on a trip like this when there’s so much ground to cover, so I appreciated the resort’s closeness to everything, yet not actually being in the touristy and crowded downtown area.
I stayed in a one-bedroom deluxe king villa that felt very upscale while still keeping with the Smoky Mountain vibes. The suite had a large kitchen, seating area with a fireplace, dining room, huge bathroom, laundry, and a bedroom with a large whirlpool tub. The balcony was spacious and accessible from the seating area and bedroom, making it easy to catch the incredible sunrises, sunsets, and foggy “smoke” the Smokies are known for.
The resort is family-friendly — I mean, it is home to the area’s largest indoor water park — but it didn’t feel cheesy at all. I loved visiting the Serenity Spa on-site for an oxygen facial followed by a glass of bubbly before dining at Southern Comfort, the on-site restaurant. The resort is massive but without feeling overwhelming, with multiple pools, a shuttle service, hiking trails, a marketplace, and almost anything else I could want or need.
The service was exceptional, and the view from the room was truly breathtaking. There are many options for room types here, from studios all the way up to five-bedroom villas – so rates will vary, but can start under $200 during the week in the off-season, with rates over $800 per night on the weekends and busier season.
WHERE TO EAT AND DRINK:
The Greenbrier
For an elevated steakhouse dining experience (that is said to be one of the most haunted places in town), head to The Greenbrier. The former mountain lodge in the 1930s is now a local favorite with a chef-driven menu, cozy lodge-speakeasy vibes, and inventive cocktails. I opted for the Beef Wellington that was cooked to perfection, along with “The Dylan” – touted as Gatlinburgs most famous cocktail – made with Heaven’s Door Bourbon, flaming pecans extinguished with a sniffer glass where black-cherry ice spheres are dropped in before the cask strength Bourbon, house-made Madagascar vanilla bean syrup, and bitters. Starters begin at $14, and entrees range from $26-$160 for a 40 oz. Tomahawk Ribeye.
Southern Comfort
Head to Southern Comfort restaurant for cozy Southern home cooking and a cocktail (or two or three). Located at Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort, the new restaurant—in partnership with Southern Comfort—offers a blend of Southern favorites with a Creole flair. The menu includes barbecue, macaroni and cheese, chicken, and dumplings. I indulged in a large portion of pulled pork with mac and cheese before enjoying a tableside s’more. Starters begin at around $10, with dinner entrees at $18.
Wild Bear Tavern
Tennessee’s Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge areas are known for being extremely touristy and kitschy. While I love some kitsch, I always aim to find the slightly off-the-beaten-path hidden gems whenever I travel – Wild Bear Tavern fits the bill. Unassumingly located in a roadside motel in Pigeon Forge, the authentic German restaurant is a must-stop. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, I visited for breakfast, where I ordered chicken and waffles ($16) coupled with a fantastic Bloody Mary. Breakfasts start around $10, lunch around $17, and dinner entrees begin at $19.
Ole Smoky Distillery
No visit to Gatlinburg would be complete without a stop at Ole Smoky Distillery, the first federally licensed distillery in town. I visited “The Holler,” which is America’s most visited distillery, downtown for a tour and tasting, where I was immersed in the rich history of Appalachian moonshine making. Learning about the traditional methods and moonshine’s role in the region’s culture was fascinating, and sampling the wide variety of flavors was an experience unlike any other.
From the classic Blue Flame Moonshine to more adventurous options like Mint Chocolate Chip Whiskey, Banana Pudding Moonshine, and other seasonal specialties, your palette is in for a wild ride. I loved the lively atmosphere, with live bluegrass music and friendly staff at every turn.
At The Holler location, regular tastings are $7, and premium tastings are $10. Distillery tours, including the tour, tasting, and exclusive t-shirt, are $37.95.
Cliff Top Grill & Bar
If you’re headed up the chondola (part chair lift-part Gondola) into Anakeesta during your trip, have a meal at Cliff Top Restaurant – a literal elevated dining experience. The food was satisfying, and I loved the 360-degree views of the Smokies. You’ll need to purchase admission to Anakeesta to access the restaurant, which involves taking the chondola or a bus to the top of the mountain before enjoying your classic American dishes inside or outdoors. I enjoyed my Campfire Trout, which was cornmeal-crusted and pan-fried with lemon butter, but the real stars were the starters – I recommend the fried green tomatoes.
Starters begin at $7, and entrees at $15.
WHERE TO EXPLORE OUTSIDE THE PARK:
Dollywood
If visiting the Great Smoky Mountains from mid-March through January, include a day at Dollywood. Yes, you heard me – a day spent at Dolly Parton’s theme park will absolutely charm all ages. During my last visit, I spent the day eating (don’t miss the Grist Mill Cinnamon Bread), listening to amazing musicians, and visiting the Dolly Parton Museum, but if rides are your thing, there are plenty of those. Adult tickets start at $92.
Anakeesta
Gatlinburg is an uber-popular family vacation destination, so you’ll find plenty of activities for all ages – one of the coolest being Anakeesta. The mountain-top adventure park has the requisite rides and family-friendly activities while still catering to adults with plenty of outdoor bars, restaurants, photo-ops, and the breathtaking Astra Lumina night walk — when the forest is illuminated by artistic light displays and captivating, slightly trippy storytelling. Tickets for adults start at $34.99.