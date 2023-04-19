Spring is arguably the best time of year to travel to America’s National Parks. And with nearly 100 days passing without a United States federal holiday between Presidents Day in February and Memorial Day at the end of May – it’s the perfect time to take some PTO and get out there. With temperatures finally heating up, and summer vacation season still months away – consider it an adult spring breeeeeeeeeeeak. While I’d visit nearly any National Park in April or May, there are some that I’d recommend over others. Some because of the weather, others because they have fewer crowds, and others still because there are flowers in bloom. At the end of the day, there’s a park to suit anyone’s travel goals. Check them out below! UTAH – ALL OF ‘EM Shoulder season in Utah is actually a prime season, with bearable temperatures and somewhat lessened crowds. With five incredible parks in the state, spring is the perfect time to take a road trip to one – or five. I’m going to break them out below but seriously, if you’re going to Utah for National Parks — now is the time!

ZION NATIONAL PARK – UTAH Zion has exploded in popularity throughout the last few years and even with a slight drop in visitation in 2022, was still the third most visited major US National Park out of 63 with 4,692,417 visitors. Its somewhat easy access from Las Vegas or St. George along with the adrenaline-pumping and Instagram-famous Angels’ Landing and Narrows hikes keep visitors steadily streaming to the park’s otherworldly red rock formations. While spring will still see crowds in the park, the trade-off of bearable weather is worth it – summer temps can soar and make hiking dangerous. Average April Temperature ​​High / Low(°F): 66° / 36°

Average May Temperature High / Low(°F): 69° / 42° WHAT TO DO: Hike! Zion is a hiking park, as Zion Canyon is not accessible to private vehicles – only park buses stop at the popular trailheads along the road. I recommend getting your feet wet – literally – by hiking a portion of The Narrows first, then Angel’s Landing if you dare (and get a permit), or the similar view from Zion Canyon Overlook Trail. You can also bike through the park, then be sure to grab some ice cream and relax on the Zion National Park Lodge lawn. WHERE TO STAY: Under Canvas has outposts near many National Park sites, and the Zion location is particularly magical. The safari-style tents provide elevated amenities with the rustic environment you came for. BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK –UTAH Bryce Canyon sits at the highest overall elevation of any of the “Mighty 5” National Parks in Utah – with elevations reaching 9,100 ft – so unsurprisingly its average spring temperatures are slightly lower, but with the park’s proximity to Zion and Capitol Reef, it’s still a great time to extend your road trip and knock another National Park off your list. The famous hoodoos that cover the landscape are unlike any other park in Utah or in the entire United States period. A visit truly feels like stepping into another world. Average April Temperature ​​High / Low(°F): 52° / 24°

Average May Temperature High / Low(°F): 62° / 32° WHAT TO DO: Hike if you can! There may still be snow (sometimes several feet) covering trails in April, but as time passes more will be accessible. Mossy Cave Trail is an easy jaunt into the canyon that is accessible for nearly all ability levels, whereas Queens Garden/Navajo Loop Trail is a moderate option that is by far the most popular in the park. WHERE TO STAY: Bryce Canyon is in a fairly remote area of Utah, but there are plenty of hotel and motel options. I stayed at the more upscale Stone Canyon Inn on my last trip and loved the location, on-site restaurant, and private luxury bungalow accommodations after a day spent outside.

CANYONLANDS NATIONAL PARK – UTAH Canyonlands National Park is the kind of park a lot of people know of, and have maybe visited briefly due to its proximity to Moab – but it’s not a park that has ever felt overrun or crowded to me. With over 520 square miles of protected lands, the park is divided into four distinct districts: the Island in The Sky, The Needles, The Maze, and the rivers themselves – the Colorado and Green. Island in the Sky is the most popular due to its proximity to Moab and also the most visited. Average April Temperature ​​High / Low(°F): 67° / 37°

Average May Temperature High / Low(°F): 78° / 46° WHAT TO DO: The options are nearly endless in this expansive park, but if you opt for Island in the Sky I’d recommend spending some time on the scenic drive, stopping at the overlooks then hiking the short and social-media famous Mesa Arch Trail – try for sunrise if you can – and Gooseberry Trail if you want a challenge. WHERE TO STAY: You’ll likely want to stay in nearby Moab which has plenty of options for any type of traveler. I’d recommend Under Canvas Moab for a glamping experience or the historic Moab Springs Ranch for an upscale oasis after a day amongst the red rocks. ARCHES NATIONAL PARK – UTAH Arches National Park in Moab Utah is endlessly fascinating and unique. It is also fairly small in comparison to other Utah parks, spanning just 76,000 acres. With one entry and exit and its close proximity to the city, it gets crowded very quickly, and as such timed entry reservations are required to enter from April 1 – October 1. With some planning in advance, timed entry tickets shouldn’t be too difficult to acquire, and well worth it to see the over 2,000 documented natural arches that the park protects and preserves. Average April Temperature ​​High / Low(°F): 69° / 40°

Average May Temperature High / Low(°F): 79° / 49° WHAT TO DO: Arches is, like all the Utah parks, known for some incredible hikes. From the social-media (and Utah license plate) famous Delicate Arch trail to the Devil’s Garden Trail. It’s also very accessible for the non-hikers among us with incredible viewpoints just steps from the road. WHERE TO STAY: There are tons of lodging options in Moab, but I’d opt for the nearby Red Cliffs Lodge on the Colorado River.