Dolly Parton is cooking up a new treat for fans, as the country icon announced that she’s working on a new cookbook — fittingly titled Good Lookin’ Cookin’. Parton is writing it with her sister Rachel Parton George.

According to Billboard, fans can expect many ‘crowd-pleasing’ recipes, including Thanksgiving ideas, appetizers, and Dolly’s own dream birthday dish. There will be around 80 different dishes to make. (The specific meals that will be in the book are still TBA.)

Good Lookin’ Cookin’ will be available in stores on September 17, and pre-orders for it are currently open through Amazon (for $35), Walmart, and Barnes & Noble. The cookbook is currently already an Amazon success, as it’s hit No. 1 on the site’s Southern US cooking, food, and wine category.

Just a few months ago, Parton teamed up with Duncan Hines to release a limited cake mix, as part of the third edition drop of their Dolly Parton Baking Collection. In total, she has collaborated with them on a cinnamon swirl crumb cake, a “Fabulously Fudgy” brownie mix, a blueberry muffin mix, a “Favorite Chocolate” cake mix, some frosting, and many more items to help anyone who loves to bake.

Because of this, Parton is no stranger to entering the cooking and recipe world — which should make her cookbook extra exciting.