It’s been a little over a month since thousands of people made the renowned yearly pilgrimage to the wildest rave in Mexico, Day Zero. Launched in Tulum in celebration of the end of the Mayan calendar in 2012 by Damian Lazarus, Day Zero Tulum has paved the way for the region to become an international electronic music destination while staying connected to Mexican culture (both modern and Indigenous).

As the first international festival in Mexico to create a stage purely for Mexican artists, Day Zero is balances a deep respect for the history of the Mayan people and a love of modern hedonism, sitting at the apex of what a rave can and should be.

On January 12th, the jungles of Tulum were soundtracked from sunset to sunrise by revolutionary sound selectors and artists, including founder Damian Lazarus, Black Coffee, DJ Tennis, Seth Troxler, Acid Pauli, Skream, WhoMadewho, and more. Beyond the music, attendees were able to explore cenotes, immersive art installations, Cirque-style performers hanging from the trees and dancing through the crowd, and traverse physical and spiritual realms through ancient Mayan rituals.

Take an inside look at Day Zero’s cultivation of musical and spiritual connection with this eclectic collection of photos.