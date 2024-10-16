What does “horror” sound like to you? Is it a creepy synth? Pummeling guitars? A maddening drone?

Every year, the creative team behind Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, the most fun, spooky (and Sydney Sweeney-approved!) experience in the country, is tasked with creating music to frighten over one million guests. And after visiting the 10 haunted houses created for the the 2024 edition in Orlando, including intense walk-through experiences themed around A Quiet Place, Ghostbusters, and Insidious, let me tell you: they succeeded.

We recently spoke to assistant director Lora Sauls, senior show director Charles Grey, and composer Sara Barone (who wrote the score for the “Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines” house) about finding horror music inspiration for HHN, theremins, and the most overplayed Halloween song.

***

How does the music get picked for the haunted houses?

Lora Sauls: I think the show direction team does a beautiful job of telling the story through sound effects, the audioscape, the score that they play in the haunted houses. Every year, we come up with original content houses that have new stories. And then we get to work with some of the biggest horror franchises, which is really cool. When we’re working with the franchises, we lean into the score that accompanies those films and franchises to make sure that we’re telling their stories. When it comes to original content, our show direction team thinks outside the box on how to tell that story with the score.

Charles Grey: Music in the house, a lot of times, is a character. You just have to determine how much of a character. Is it the main character? Is it a supporting character? I’m just going to make this up, but sometimes if you have a pulse-pounding score, it can detract or it can add. It depends on the story you’re trying to tell. So, for example, this year in “Triplets of Terror,” my goal was to have you feel depressed when you exited the house. So everything was very long strings and minor chords… It’s like this rainy, dreary feeling. And then, in the Major Sweets house, we selected songs from 1951 to 1953, a very specific time era, and it’s all this very bubblegum pop, kind of happy amongst all the horrific torture. But yeah, it’s really determining how far in front you want the score to be. For instance, in “A Quiet Place,” you would think there’s no score in there, but I consider the drones that we selected to be the score. It’s low enough that you’re feeling it, but you’re not truly hearing it.

What is the length of the music loops in the houses?

Sara Barone: For me, the process was I came up with musical ideas and themes in more of a linear form, not thinking so detailed about timings. But then when once the score became fleshed out, some of the loops were quite short. Some were 30 seconds, some were nine seconds, some were 13 seconds. It depended on the function of the loop. So it was very important to come up with thematic ideas that weren’t overly long and complex. And so one of the first things I did was come up with a theme for Saskia [Van Helsing] and it was just a few notes and I repurposed it in different ways, using different orchestrations and instrumentation. But, yeah, it’s just a few notes, and you hear it very quickly. It’s used in various contexts throughout the whole score.

What can you tell us about the inspiration for the “Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines” house?

Sara: I’m such a fan of the [Universal horror] franchises, and I was very familiar with them. One of my favorite scores of all time is Jerry Goldsmith’s score for The Mummy, so I was really excited that there was an Egypt section of this house. That score has been so inspiring to me for years. For this score, I hoped to pay tribute to the classic monster score vibe with the orchestral arrangement, but in a modern context, because I also incorporated some synthesizers and a lot of vocal textures, specifically female vocals. It’s an all-female monster house, so I thought that would be a cool sound to play with. There’s a lot of solo female vocals, some choir and lots of extended techniques and different unusual vocal sounds that I warped electronically as well.