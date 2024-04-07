How Moxy Miami Is Serving Up Pop-Art Vibes With A Celestial Twist

When you travel as much as the Uproxx family, you start to feel like a pro when it comes to the act of booking accommodations. We know how to pick the best AirBnB from the bunch. We’ve got clear criteria for chic resorts that won’t be overrun with sugared-up kids and exhausted parents. We definitely know the luxury brands we love. We even gave them their own special column, Hotels We Love.

Point being, we’ve got our stay n’ play game down! And we still get legit excited when something new comes across our radar and makes us perk up.

I recently took a quick jaunt down to Miami to follow the sun and beat the winter blues. To my delight, the Moxy Miami South Beach presented a fresh flavor that felt new and intriguing to my travel-seasoned palate. With a sense of irreverent flare that walks a fine line between playful and posh, they’ve got a formula that felt just on the edge unfamiliar but thoroughly inviting. Here’s what hooked me hardest:

BOLD DECOR

So what exactly makes the Moxy Miami South Beach live up to its name as if Sinatra were saying it?

First, the aesthetic is about as bold as you can go without becoming brash. It’s not a stretch to say that the decor could have easily been put together by Hunter S. Thompson in a peak altered state. Clean and unassuming from the outside, as soon as you walk in the door you’re hit with a wave of vibrant color.

Surrealist murals line the lobby and smartly contrast the sleek mirrored glass bar anchored in the center of the space. When I visit a hotel, I love not having to ask where to get our cocktails upon arrival, Frank and Hunter would agree.

FLOW

More than just flare, the Moxy Miami has flow. The lobby opens to a beautiful atrium where you can step out to sip your evening cocktail or enjoy your morning juice and breakfast burrito from the tienda. From the atrium, you can proceed up a staircase to the 2nd floor restaurant Serena which takes a much more refined approach which we appreciated for dinner.