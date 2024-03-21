Wax Motif (@waxmotif) If you’re in Miami, then you know that you get to start your mornings with some of the best coffee. La Colada has a tres leche coffee that can’t be beaten. From there, having breakfast at Pura Vida will make you feel refreshed and awake with their selection of acai bowls, green juices, and avocado toasts. During the day, I love just going for a walk by the beach followed by a daytime pool party at Strawberry Moon. In my opinion, the best beach is South Beach; it simply has a little bit of everything. After a daytime hang, snag your lunch at American Social. It’s a great place to grab food and drinks while watching a game or sports event. The atmosphere has a cool vibe to it and the goat cheese croquettes are a must-try. For dinner, it’s almost a sin if you don’t finish the night off with Cuban food. Marabú Cuban Restaurant in Brickell is one of my favorite spots. You can’t go wrong with their traditional Cuban bowl as it truly gives you a taste of authentic food and flavors while not overdoing it. Of course, Miami is known for its club scene, so you can’t go wrong heading to Club Space and Factory Town. They are run by the best teams and best programming, always. Must-see Miami Music Week Show: House Of Wax @ MAD Club on March 22nd, of course! I’m excited to bring the debut House of Wax showcase to the iconic Miami Music Week alongside Westend, San Pacho, Ayybo, Crusy and many more special guests. Tickets and additional information can be found here. sfam (@sfamofficial) Miami will dazzle you with sights and sounds, but due to the crush of MMW and Ultra Music Festival, most visitors to the city will be locked into Bayfront Park or the hip Wynwood district. Those are fine and lovely places but wander just a bit north into Little Haiti, and you’re going to be able to find some of the best food in the city at a fraction of the price of your typical trendy restaurants. Clive’s Cafe is a modest joint at a sleepy intersection, but the fare is head and shoulders above a lot of the Jamaican food you can get in Miami. Don’t skip the oxtails or the goat curry. Portions are at that perfect Goldilocks level; it’s not a tasting menu, but it won’t have you rolling out the door in a gurney. The generous but not table-breaking entrees are a bonus because you can sample a number of the proteins and save some room for a variety of in-house desserts. Must-see Miami Music Week Show: HypnoVizion Presents: CAN YOU SEE ME? at Mana Wynwood on March 23rd. Tickets and additional information can be found here.

EDDIE (@whoiseddie_) So, I’ve been to Miami for MMW three times now and I’ve been to countless clubs/bars… all of which are vast and epic… BUT, something that blew my mind was checking out the MOCA (Museum of Contemporary Art) I’ve always found going to museums or art exhibits is extremely inspiring, not just as an artist but even for your normal day to day inspiration. I’ve also yet to try coffee in Miami and I’m a BIG coffee guy so I’ve gotten one on my radar for this week and it’s called “GROU coffee“ I shall report back on this through my socials! Must-see Miami Music Week Show: HypnoVizion Presents: CAN YOU SEE ME? at Mana Wynwood on March 23rd. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Demi Riquísimo (@demi_riquisimo_) When renting out blades in Miami there’s a fine line between getting it right and wrong. I’ve been up and down South Beach in some overpriced kit that’s given me a bumping ride and blisters for good measure. I highly recommend renting blades from 305 Tours & Rentals. they’re a fair price with a good quality boot and wheel bearings for a smoother glide. At most points in the day – especially following skating – I’m up for a little Tex Mex. Don Sombrero is my favourite spot and I always make sure it’s a short walk away. Their beef fajitas along with their extensive hot sauce collection is a big yes from me. Must-see Miami Music Week Show: Higher Ground at Medium Cool Cocktail Lounge on March 21st. Tickets and additional information can be found here.

Sherm (@sherminthebooth) If you’re looking for great coffee, head to Panther Coffee! It’s an amazing spot in Miami Beach. From there, Bacon Bitch SLAPS! I’m obsessed with breakfast sandwiches and they’ve got an incredible sausage egg and cheese on a croissant. Miami is full of things to do and every day can look different. Personally, I love walking down Collins Ave and stopping in hotel lobby bars. My favorite is starting at the W and ending at Lowes. I love to make my way to Espanola Way for an aperol spritz too! They have great bartenders that make some fire espresso martini shots. Also, I like to switch up the typical Miami vibe and play pool/arcade games at Lost Weekend. For lunch, I love snagging a bite at Sweet Liberty. It’s great for large groups and has so many good options for food/drink. It pops off at night too. Take it to-go to South Beach to get some sun rays in. For the evening, I love having dinner at Carbone. I had one of the best meals ever here. HINT – don’t go crazy on the pasta, it is really filling and it’s best to get a little bit of everything on the menu. The bread they bring out is WILD! For evening shenanigans, everyone will say to go to Club Space…and it’s absolutely incredible but I love Toejam. It’s VERY Miami and the indoor stage is an entire vibe. Must-see Miami Music Week Show: The best party of the week will be at Paraiso Estereo in downtown Miami Friday March 22nd 3pm-10pm. Why? IT’S THE HOOD POLITICS RECORDS MMW PARTY AND IT’S FREE until 6pm. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Night Tales (@nighttalesmusic) Miami is known for its cuban coffee just as much as its music scene. Start your day at Cafecito at Enriquetas! Their coffee gives you the jolt, plus the Cubano is a staple. Then, head to Soho Beach House patio for breakfast. That patio is a peaceful way to start the morning.