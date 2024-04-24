Everyone may be raving about what went down at Coachella, but we can’t stop thinking about Ultra Music Festival. Concluding its sold-out 24th edition at Bayfront Park three weeks ago, the festival welcomed 165,000 attendees from more than 100 countries.

As one of the world’s most premier destination festivals, all the planning in the world couldn’t beat Mother Nature — the festival had to withstand turbulent weather conditions in the early stages of the event. Nevertheless, Ultra put on yet another year of world-class electronic music performances, including historical music happenings that can be never be fully replicated again.

From Calvin Harris making his first Ultra appearance since 2013, Bon Jovi joining Armin van Buuren onstage, Peggy Gou making her Ultra Miami debut on RESISTANCE Megastructure, to Illenium making a surprise appearance with Excision, the 24th edition of Ultra Music Festival will be remembered as one of most star-studded electronic music events of the year.

Scroll down to witness the awe of Ultra Music Festival through a curated photo gallery courtesy of Sadie Schwarz, Kyle Houck, and the Ultra press team.